The former Le Meridien hotel on Clay Street near Embarcadero Center was reborn earlier this year as The Jay, a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel. And now, the hotel's main fine-dining restaurant opens next week as Prelude, a Southern-inspired prix-fixe spot with California style.

The chef behind Prelude is Celtin Hendrickson-Jones, who has worked in the kitchens at Morimoto Napa, Picco in Larkspur, Michelin-starred Niku Steakhouse, and Michelin two-starred Commis in Oakland. And as he takes on his first executive chef role, Hendrickson-Jones is turning to the food of his maternal grandmother from Alabama, and flavors of the south, in combination with high-end technique and California produce.

The Southern influence will be seen in dishes like a cornbread financier served with Hokkaido uni butter; and hominy grits from Tierra Farms, which will be served with rotating seasonal garnishes.

In addition to the nightly prix fixe ($145), an a la carte menu will be offered in the salon, including dishes like anchovy toast ($10) and a dirty rice-stuffed chicken wing ($9), as well as full entrees like a hangar steak and a dry-aged pork chop.

Anchovy toast at Prelude. Photo by Adahlia Cole

Dirty rice-stuffed chicken wing at Prelude. Photo by Adahlia Cole

An a la carte spread at Prelude. Photo by Adahlia Cole

The moody interior by hotel and restaurant design firm AvroKO takes its inspiration from the eucalyptus groves of San Francisco's Presidio, incorporating deep green and warm wood tones, and custom stained glass from Oakland's Glow Glass Studio.

The dining rooms are outfitted with banquettes lined in deep green leather and mohair fabric. And local artist Kate Greenberg was commissioned to create solid wood plinths for the banquette surrounds.

Photo by Adahlia Cole

Photo by Adahlia Cole

Photo by Adahlia Cole

The bar is made of eucalyptus wood, and will feature a cocktail program from bar director Franco Bilbaeno, who has previously worked at Michael Mina, Angler, and Niku Steakhouse.

The Niku Steakhouse connections are no accident, as Prelude is the newest restaurant in the Omakase Restaurant Group, which also operates Michelin-starred Omakase, Dumpling Time, and Okane in San Francisco. The group also runs the other restaurant in The Jay hotel property, The Third Floor, as well as the breakfast-and-lunch restaurant Rosemary & Pine near Showplace Square.

Prelude opens on August 20, and reservations are now available here. See sample prix-fixe menu below.

Prelude - 433 Clay Street - Opening August 20