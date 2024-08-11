- Around 700 people are expected to be in attendance at the fundraiser for Kamala Harris today at the Fairmont. Running mate Tim Walz will not be in attendance, but Nancy Pelosi is expected to speak. [Chronicle]
- A fire broke out Saturday afternoon at the US Bank branch location next door to the Castro Theatre, at 443 Castro Street. The fire was contained to the one-story structure, and did not impact the historic theater. [SFFD/X]
- A man was fatally shot while driving in East Oakland early Saturday, and then crashed his car into some parked vehicles. The 47-year-old victim was found in his car on the 1500 block of 12th Avenue around 1:51 am Saturday. [East Bay Times]
- President Joe Biden gave his first TV interview since withdrawing from the race, appearing on CBS Sunday Morning. He discussed his reasoning for withdrawing, saying he did not want to be a "distraction" or to cause trouble for down-ballot Democrats. [CBS News]
- Mitchell's Ice Cream in Bernal Heights was broken into and vandalized Friday morning, but because the safe was bolted down, all the suspects left with was a bag of cookies, according to the owners. [ABC 7]
- The Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony will begin at noon Pacific Time on NBC. [NBC Bay Area]
- Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles will have her bronze medal taken away from her after an ad hoc committee determined that her coach's appeal of her score on a floor routine last week came four seconds too late. [CNN]
