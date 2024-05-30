- San Francisco police arrested seven people Wednesday — three women, three men, and one juvenile — in connection with an organized group retail robbery at a CVS in Ingleside. The group was allegedly spotted by officers running out of the store in a "chaotic" manner with a lot of stolen merchandise. [KRON4]
- A Bay Area doctor, Dr. Haleh Sheikholeslami, says she is relieved to be home after being on a humanitarian mission in Gaza, but she has survivor's guilt for being able to leave. Dr. Sheikholeslami was stuck in Gaza well beyond her planned departure date, but she left just days before an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, in a neighborhood where she was working, that killed dozens of civilians. [KPIX]
- A gang of thieves used a vehicle to ram into a cannabis dispensary in Watsonville, steal thousands of dollars worth of product. The burglary happened on May 25 at a dispensary called The Hook, and it involved at least a dozen suspects. [KTVU]
- H Mart is coming to the East Bay! The mega-popular Korean grocer is planning to open a location in Dublin at a future date TBA, which will be the fourth H Mart in the Bay Area after the two in San Jose and one in SF. [KRON4]
- A crash on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge this morning was blocking westbound lanes during rush hour. [KPIX]
- Amazon has opened its first pharmacy in California, in an industrial area of Corona, in Riverside County, and it will allow for delivery of medications throughout the Inland Empire. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Supreme Court, in a unanimous ruling, sent a First Amendment case involving the NRA back to a lower court, saying that the gun-rights organization had a plausible complaint about a First Amendment violation against a New York State official. [New York Times]
Photo: Google Street View