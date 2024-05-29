- There was a groundbreaking ceremony today for a two-building development on the site of the former temporary Transbay terminal in SoMa, which will provide 355 new units of affordable housing. In related news, the Chronicle is still trying to make "East Cut" happen. [Chronicle]
- Predictably, Justice Samuel Alito has rejected a call by some members of Congress that he recuse himself in the two cases related to Donald Trump and January 6th that are about to be decided at the Supreme Court. Alito claims he was "powerless" to remove an upside-down American flag and another Stop the Steal symbol flag from his homes because his wife is an independent person and it was all her doing. [Associated Press]
- The prosecution kicked off opening arguments in the state trial of Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape today showing the jury an image of Pelosi's head in a pool of blood in the foyer of his home. [Chronicle]
- Similar to the counts in San Francisco and Alameda counties, the point-in-time homeless census for San Mateo County found a rise of 10% in the number of people living on the county's streets since 2022. [KPIX]
- In a hearing in San Mateo County Court today, Paula Mitchell, Scott Peterson’s new defense lawyer from the Los Angeles Innocence Project, asserted that the murder case against Peterson, decided largely on circumstantial evidence 20 years ago, "cries out for further investigation." [Bay Area News Group]
- There have been two sightings of a mountain lion, possibly the same one, in Milpitas, and residents are being told to keep their pets inside or on leash. [KRON4]
- The SFMTA is getting a $4.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to make accessibility upgrades for people with mobility issues. [KTVU]
- OpenAI has now struck deals to leverage the new and archived content of Vox Media, The Atlantic, and News Corp., which owns the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and the New York Post, for use in its ChatGPT models. [Chronicle]