- The Justice Department has now filed suit against Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary Ticketmaster for running an illegal monopoly over ticket sales in the US. "It is time to break up Live Nation-Ticketmaster," Attorney General Merrick Garland said. [Associated Press]
- One person died and another was injured in a fire at a mobile home park in Pleasanton overnight. [KTVU]
- Two workers at the Contra Costa County Fair were robbed at gunpoint early Monday while trying to make a deposit of cash from the fair at a bank in Antioch. [KRON4]
- The UC Berkeley campus had a power outage Thursday night that impacted some 50 buildings for about six hours. [NBC Bay Area]
- 55-year-old Amy Gubser, the Pacifica woman who completed that 29.6-mile swim to the Farallon Islands earlier this month — the sixth person ever to do so — talks about her achievement. [CBS News]
- 20 people remain in intensive care from that Singapore Airlines flight that encountered severe turbulence, many of them requiring spinal surgery. [CBS News]
- Those thick state voter guides that are sent out for every election cost many millions to print and mail — around $118,000 per page, in fact. [CalMatters]
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a massive shipment of meth — 1,400 packages in total weighing around 11,500 pounds, worth about $18 million on the street — concealed within a shipment of squash at the Otay Mesa border crossing in San Diego Monday morning. [ABC 7]
Top image: Leonid Andronov/Getty Images