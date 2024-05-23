A 36-year-old man is under arrest after allegedly striking a female pedestrian with his bicycle in North Beach Wednesday and then fleeing the scene.

The collision happened around 3:15 pm Wednesday, at the intersection of Broadway and Columbus Avenue, as Bay City News reports. A 65-year-old woman was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection when the bicyclist allegedly sped through, hitting the woman and knocking her to the ground.

The victim reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The suspect fled the scene but was ultimately arrested. San Francisco police have not released any further information about how they located the bicyclist — but presumably at that hour of the day there were many witnesses to the collision.

Any witnesses who may not yet have come forward are asked to do by calling the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or sending a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.

While some cyclists can behave recklessly on city streets, collisions like this are relatively rare — and more often cyclists are the victims in hit-and-run collisions with vehicles.

This case calls to mind one from a decade ago, in which a cyclist speeding down Castro Street from 16th toward Market plowed through a busy crosswalk, striking and killing a 71-year-old man. The cyclist in that case, Chris Bucchere, ultimately struck a plea deal, pleading guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter but getting off with three years probation and community service.

Photo: Google Street View