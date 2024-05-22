Union Street Festival

Date: June 1st from 11am to 7pm and June 2nd from 10 am to 6pm.

Location: Union Street between Fillmore Street and Gough Street - San Francisco, CA

San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood invites bold spirits, creative souls, and unapologetic foodies to the upcoming 46th Union Street Festival. Slated to light up the city on June 1st from 11 am to 7 pm, and on June 2nd, from 10 am to 6 pm, this annual grand summer treat promises a unique blend of music, art, culinary wonders, and unforgettable community experiences.

Taking place on Union Street between Fillmore and Gough, the Union Street Festival 2024 turns five popular blocks into the renowned annual street festival, filled with a vibrancy of color, sound, and creative expression. The Union Street Festival is a San Francisco staple. The event welcomes both locals and tourists, promising a weekend filled with astonishing delights from high-end artisan markets to curated cuisine and extraordinary drink experiences.

On the music front, the Unity Stage will host a line-up of rising musicians featuring the Spotify sensation Lyrah, headlining Saturday's event, and the viral superstars Chokecherry, taking the center stage on Sunday. With Lyrah and Chokecherry leading the stage, the music scene will echo with an array of strings and lyrics, including musicians like Doogie Poole, Sour Widows, Mint, Sean Carscadden Trio, False Bottom Band, and Skinny Hendrixx with the Earthtones.

A treasure trove of high-end artisan products will be revealed in the 140 stalls. From handcrafted jewelry to Golden Gate unique metallic furniture or the dramatic sculptures of Alcala Designs, the festival offers a rendezvous with craftsmanship and creativity at its best.

The culinary expedition at the Union Street Festival is bound to be an epicurean journey. With over 20 hand-picked food trucks and vendors, food lovers can savor the iconic flavors of San Francisco. From Kabob Trolley's Middle Eastern delicacies to the sweet seductions of San Diablo Artisanal Churros, the festival covers the entire gastronomic spectrum.

And of course, no festival would be complete without the delectable drinks, too. Union Street Festival delivers unique handmade cocktails and beverages, with seasonal beers, wines and a line-up of non-alcoholic options. Featured concoctions include a Bianco Negroni Spritz created by Junipero Gin and the buzz-inducing Espressotinis by Wilder.

Color your experience with gourmet tastings, collaborative art and live painting exhibitions, showcases by renowned artist Francisco Franco, the energy-packed Underwood Waiters Race, and a sea of non-stop music from DJ Dancepark Collective, Rhett Music, and DJ Cilla.

The Union Street Festival also provides child-friendly activities and vendors, making it a perfect family day out.

Remember to save the dates: June 1-2, right on Union Street from Fillmore to Gough, San Francisco CA 94123. It's free, and it's fabulous.