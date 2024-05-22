Frameline 48 just announced the full schedule for its 2024 LGBTQ+ film festival in June, and as promised, Opening Night will be that free outdoor screening of the new Lil Nas X documentary.

Back in March, not long after Allegra Madsen had just been named the annual Frameline film festival’s new executive director, 48 Hills had quite the scoop teasing an Opening Night event that sounded quite mind-blowing. “​​There will also be a super-exciting kickoff event,” that site reported. “On Juneteenth, June 19, the festival aims to take over Castro Street right outside the Castro Theatre for a free hybrid festival/opening night, with a movie shown in the street and a celebratory atmosphere that welcomes new crowds for the fest’s offerings.”

Well, Frameline just announced its full 2024 schedule (June 19-29), and we now have the details of that exciting kick-off event, and they do not disappoint. It’s a free screening of the music documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, scheduled for 6 pm on Wednesday, June 19, and it is indeed a block party being held on the street. There will also be live performances from drag performances from Oasis’s all-Black drag show Reparations. The capacity for this event has not been announced, but you’ll probably want to hit that RSVP page right at 3 pm this Friday when tickets become available, as this show is sure to hit capacity.

The Chronicle reports on some other Frameline 48 highlights, which include another music documentary about 4 Non Blondes’ lead singer, in Linda Perry: Let It Die Here. There’s also a conversation with actor and screenwriter Lena Waithe, and Deborah Craig’s documentary Sally!, which is about SF State professor and fantasy author Sally Gearhart.

Poking around that full schedule, we’re also intrigued by the same-sex animal relationship feature Second Nature, the trans horror slasher Carnage for Christmas, and the music documentary Teaches of Peaches.

Again, Frameline 48 is scheduled for June 19-29, with more than 120 programs screening or happening at the Palace of Fine Arts, Roxie Theater, Vogue Theatre and the Herbst Theatre, as well as the New Parkway Theater in Oakland.

The Full Frameline 48 schedule is here, tickets go on sale at 3 pm PT on Friday, May 24.

Image: HBO Films

