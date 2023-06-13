As you surely know by now, Frameline, San Francisco's LGBTQ film festival, is the longest-running LGBTQ film fest in the world, having first launched in 1977. And it's back this year, with a bunch of programming at the still-seat-filled Castro Theatre, as well as other venues around SF and Oakland.

The 47th Frameline festival runs from June 14 to June 24 — so, starting tomorrow (Wednesday) and going through Pride Weekend. And this year, as during the pandemic, there are a large number of streaming options as well, with a whole "steaming encore" happening from June 24 to July 2.

"There is nothing like seeing a great film at the cinema — sharing an experience in the same moment as friends and strangers alike,” says James Woolley, Executive Director of Frameline, in a statement. "Despite the challenges that have reshaped moviegoing, we are proud to present Northern California’s largest film festival this year. It says so much about the power and resiliency of queer art and community as well as the urgent need for it."

There are a couple of premieres and pre-release screenings at Frameline that you will have plenty of time to see afterwards — like Bottoms, the lesbian teen black comedy coming to theaters in August, the Castro screening of which is already sold out; and Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music, the two-hour documentary about the 24-hour show that Mac performed both here and originally in New York in 2018, which is coming to Max a couple of days after it screens at the Castro on June 24.



But there's lots of stuff that doesn't have a distributor and hasn't been picked up by a streaming service that is the type of great festival fare Frameline is known for.

Below, a few selections.

All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White is the second film to receive Frameline’s Out in the Silence Award, which is given to an "outstanding film project that highlights brave acts of LGBTQ+ visibility in places where such acts are not common." The new film by Nigerian filmmaker Babatunde Apalowo tells the story of two young men exploring an exciting bond they share amid a country where homosexuality remains illegal. (Castro Theatre, 4:00 p.m. June 18, tickets here)

Cora Bora is the first star vehicle for rising comedic genius Meg Stalter (Hacks), and it's a followup Centerpiece film for director Hannah Pearl Utt who made Frameline43 Centerpiece film Before You Know It. The film follows "chaotic poly bisexual Cora [on] a surprise trip back to Portland to try to win back her girlfriend Justine." (Castro Theatre, June 18, 6:30 p.m., tickets here)

Sisi & I, one of the Centerpiece films of this fest, tells the story of 19th century Austrian Empress Elisabeth, who infamously "decamped from the stuffy courts of Vienna to a proto-queer paradise on the Greek isle of Corfu." According to festival organizers, "Fans of The Favourite and Portrait of a Lady on Fire will love this stylish revamp of the lesbian period drama, with its fluid camerawork, eye-popping costumes, and amazing, anachronistic, all-female soundtrack featuring the likes of Le Tigre, Portishead, and Nico."

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is a coming-of-age gay story set in Texas in the summer of 1987 in which two Mexican-American teen boys meet and begin a budding romance. Adapted from Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s beloved YA novel, the bilingual film features a very late-80s soundtrack. Director Aitch Alberto will be making an appearance at the June 17 screening. Tickets here.

Will-o-the-Wisp, is a Portuguese dystopian fantasy musical coming-of-age tale from cinematic provocateur João Pedro Rodrigues, which organizers say is Rodrigues's most "breezy and playful" work to date, featuring plenty of choreographed erotica involving firemen.

Anhell69 is director Theo Montoya's docu-memoir that was a hit at SXSW and a multiple award-winner at Cannes, depicting young queer life in the director’s hometown of Medellín, Colombia, and the world of drugs and violence that lurks around many corners.

God Save the Queens, Jordan Danger's dramedy about four drag queens (Alaska Thunderfuck, Laganja Estranga, Kelly Mantle, and Jordan Michael Green) who end up at the same therapy retreat. The screening, which will be on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. at the Castro Theatre, will be followed by an afterparty at Oasis — the nightclub's official Pride Kick-Off Party, featuring a live performance by Alaska.

See the full calendar of Framelin screenings and events here, and tickets and passes are still available — including the Castro Pass, for Frameline members, which gets you into all the screenings at the Castro Theatre over the next two weeks.