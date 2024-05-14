The food lineup for this year's Outside Lands just dropped, and it includes a slew of past festival favorites, along with several notable newcomers to the fest from the local food scene.
While the crowd at Outside Lands may skew a bit younger than it used to, the fest's commitment to providing a very adult array of food, wine, beer, and cocktails remains unchanged. Outside Lands can be credited, certainly, with raising the bar for festival food across the country, with other fests now taking care to offer things to hungry music fans besides soggy pizza and sad nachos.
The 2024 edition, which will be headlined by Post Malone, Kaytranada, Sturgill Simpson, Grace Jones, The Killers, and Tyler, the Creator, will be no exception.
"Our dedication and joy for the last 16 years has been introducing unique culinary experiences to festival goers that they may not have otherwise encountered," says Tanya Kollar, the festival's food curator since 2017. "Outside Lands continues to represent a wide array of the Bay Area's exceptional eateries within arm's reach, while also encouraging exploration of novel tastes and cuisines offered across the festival."
As in previous years, Kollar says that the food and beverage team has taken "pride in highlighting so many businesses that are diverse, and often female-owned or minority-owned."
There's an emphasis on the portable with much of food array at the festival, and a big-name sandwich newcomer this year that will be sure to attract lines is Saigon Sandwich, which has been slinging inexpensive but delicious banh mi in the Tenderloin/Little Saigon for over two decades.
Also new this year will be another SF stalwart, 2024 James Beard America's Classics honoree Mandalay Restaurant, which has been serving its excellent Burmese food at the edge of Presidio Terrace since 1984.
To cure your five o'clock August fog blues, Oakland's beloved Ramen Shop is joining the food lineup this year too, and will be serving bowls of shoyu ramen with chashu pork, as well as pork lumpia and vegetable fried rice.
Though they closed up shop in the Castro last month, Copas is continuing in the catering game, and they will be serving up their Tijuana-style grilled-meat tacos — as well as a smashburger taco mashup (!) — at the fest.
One of SFist's favorite new restaurants of 2023, Dalida, will also be in the mix at Outside Lands, with Top Chef contestant Laura Ozyilmaz and husband and co-chef Sayat Ozyilmaz offering up Mediterranean fare in the Cocktail Magic area and in the ultra-VIP Golden Gate Club. The Cocktail Magic stand will offer Mediterranean pita burgers, fried calamari po' boys, and blooming fried oyster mushrooms.
Speaking of Cocktail Magic, Polk Street's fancy Bar Iris, which is attached to Michelin-starred restaurant Nisei, will be adding its cocktail wizardry to the taps there — and, in a twist, will also be offering izakaya fare like chicken kara-age to go along with the drinks.
See the full food lineup below, just so that you can start prioritizing your bites three months in advance. Three-day tickets to Outside Lands are now on sale, and single-day passes should be hitting the wires in the next week or two.
TASTE OF THE BAY AREA
A16 (VIP)
Neapolitan Bianca Pizzas, Focaccia Caprese Sandwiches, Cannoli
Abacá
Sisig Fried Rice Topped w/ Poached Egg, Crispy Pork Lumpia, Calamansi Iced Tea
Abanico Coffee Roasters
Cafe de Olla, Pinolillo, Cold Brew Coffee, Banana Bread, Blueberry Muffins
Alicia's Tamales Los Mayas
Carnitas Tamales, Vegan Tamales, Mexican Street Corn, Aguas Frescas
Austronesia
Indo-Filipino Rice Bowls, BBQ Pork Buns, Steamed Chicken Dumplings
Azalina's
Malaysian Mee Goreng Beef Noodles, Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls
Baby Blues BBQ
Pulled Pork Sliders, Brisket Sliders, BBQ Rice Bowls, Mac & Cheese
BaconLands
Bacon Flights, Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches, Bacon Grilled Cheeses
Bar Iris (NEW; Cocktail Magic)
Chicken Kara-age, Japanese Potato Salad, Shishito Peppers
Bette's (NEW)
Chicken Parm Sandwiches, Korean Tofu Parm Sandwiches, Loaded Parm Fries
Bini's Kitchen
Nepalese Momo Dumplings, Gurkha Chicken Rice Plates, Mango Lassi
Bloomstock
Churro Waffles, Chocolate Croissants, Horchata Cold Brew, Hot Cocoa
Bodega SF
Pancetta Lo Mein, Pho Ga Chicken Soup, Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Bohemian Creamery (VIP)
Local Cheese & Charcuterie Boards w/ Reserve Wine Pairings
Bun Mee Vietnamese Sandwich Eatery
Chicken Banh Mi Sandwiches, Salt & Pepper Fries, Cream Cloud Vietnamese Coffee
Charles Chocolates
Gourmet S'mores, Brownie Hot Fudge Sundaes, Churro Tots, Thai Iced Tea
Chef Smelly's
Surf & Turf Garlic Noodles, Blackened Prawn Garlic Noodles, Peach Cobbler
Copas (NEW)
Smash Burger Tacos, Smash Burger Quesadillas, Smash Burger Nachos, Churros
Curry Up Now
Chicken Tikka Masala Burritos, Paneer Tikka Masala Rice Bowls, Samosas, Mango Lassi
D.R.E.A.M. Doughnuts
Halo-Halo Mochi Waffles, Pandan Mochi Waffles, Strawberry Fields Croffles
Da Poke Man
Traditional Hawaiian Ahi Poke Bowls, Spicy Ahi Poke Nachos
Dalida (NEW; Cocktail Magic)
Mediterranean Pita Burgers, Fried Calamari Po' Boys, Blooming Fried Oyster Mushrooms
El Garage
Quesabirria Tacos, Vegan Al Pastor Tacos, Birria Grilled Cheeses, Tres Leches Custard
El Huarache Loco
Tinga Huaraches, Al Pastor Quesadillas, Pozole Mexican Soup, Doña Luz Salads
Event Specialists
Cinnamon Sugar Churros, Baked Soft Pretzels, Jalapeño Cheese Filled Pretzels
FOB Kitchen
Stir-Fried Veggie Glass Noodles, Pork Shanghai Lumpia, Mango Iced Tea
Fowl + Fare
Citric Hot Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Fried Chicken Sandwiches w/ Pear Slaw
FroGo
Pineapple Dole Whip, Chocolate-Strawberry Swirl Lactose-Free Frozen Yogurt
Global Gourmet (VIP)
Korean Beef Bulgogi Burritos, Vietnamese Chicken Tenders, BBQ Bacon Corn Dogs
Gumbo Social (NEW)
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo, Vegan Mushroom Gumbo, Fried Shrimp Po' Boys
Hard Knox Cafe
Southern Fried Chicken, Pulled Pork Sliders, Jambalaya, Hush Puppies
Hayz Dog (NEW)
Loaded Chili Frito Hot Dogs, Loaded Elote Hot Dogs, Nutella S'mores
Hookt Mini Doughnuts
Cookie Butter Mini Doughnuts, Strawberries & Cream Mini Doughnuts, Cold Brew Coffee
Humphry Slocombe
Handcrafted Ice Cream Scoops, Bourbon Coke Floats, Secret Breakfast Sundaes
Izzy’s Cheesesteaks
Classic Philly Cheesesteaks, Tuscan Veggie Cheesesteaks, Cheesesteak Nachos
Jo's Modern Thai
Brisket Drunken Noodles, Jo's Party Wings, Pork Laab Burgers, Thai Tea
Johnny Doughnuts
Dulce de Leche Cake Doughnuts, Old Fashioned Doughnut Sundaes, Espresso Drinks
Kaböb Trölley
Beef & Lamb Gyros, Cali-Style Falafel Gyrittos, Chicken Kabob Sliders
KAIYO (VIP)
Peruvian Anticucho Skewers, Ceviche Clásico, Lomo Saltado, Corn Ribs
Kantine (NEW; VIP)
House-Smoked Trout Bowls, Savory Mushroom Porridge, Pigs in a Blanket, Cardamom Knots
Kitiya
Chicken Pad Thai, Tofu Pad Thai, Brisket Massaman Curry Tots, Young Coconuts
Koja Kitchen
Korean Beef Loaded Waffle Fries, Zen Mushroom Loaded Waffle Fries
Konjoe Burger
OG Cheeseburgers, Maple Bacon BBQ Burgers, Wagyu Tallow Fries, Truffle Fries
Little Sweet
Jasmine Boba Milk Teas, Strawberry Matcha Lattes, Ice Cream Waffles
Lulu
Kefta Meatball Grain Bowls, Fried Halloumi Sandwiches, Loaded Falafel Fries
Mamahuhu
Sweet & Sour Chicken Rice Plates, Sesame Noodles, Mushroom & Seaweed Garlic Fries
Mandalay Restaurant (NEW)
Burmese-Style Curry Chicken, Kaw Soi Dok Noodles, Tea Leaf Salads
Marley’s Treats
Flan Ube Cheesecakes, Flanana Pudding, Ube Milkshakes, Flickerdoodle Cookies
Merkado
Vampiro Tacos, Impossible Nachos, Birria Ramen, Chicken Adobo Rice Bowls
Mission Street Burgers
Western Bacon Cheeseburgers, Black Bean Veggie Burgers, Garlic Cheese Fries
Moon
Golden Fried Fish & Chip Baskets, Crispy Chicken Wings w/ Honey Garlic Sauce
Mozzeria
Neapolitan Margherita Pizzas, Neapolitan Salumi Pizzas, House-Made Thyme Lemonade
My Friend Fernando
Baja-Style Tortas, Hot Pork Milanesa Tortas, Birria Fries, Jamaica Aguas Frescas
Nizario's Pizza
Pepperoni Pesto Pizza Slices, Cheese Pizza Slices, Vegan Pizza Slices
Om Sabor
Chik'n Verde Tacos, Hibiscus Flower Burritos, Vegan Ceviche, Empanadas
Otra
Sweet Potato & Corn Taquitos, Chicken & Spinach Taquitos, Spicy Yellowtail Ceviche
Out The Dough
Cookie Dough Bites, Cookie Dough Sundaes, Creme Pies, Italian Sodas
Pacifico Latin American Cuisine (NEW)
Tuna Tartare Nachos, Crispy Yuca Fries
Palmetto Superfoods
Bay Blend Açaí Bowls, Chaga-Açaí Smoothies, Berry Hangover Smoothies, Protein Oat Bowls
Pantry Pigeons
Artisan Cheese Plates, Baguette Cheese Sandwiches, Pretzels & Pimento Cheese Dip
Parche
Colombian Braised Short Rib Sandwiches, Chorizo Corn Dogs, Vegan Arepas
Peaches Patties
Jamaican Curry Chicken Patties, Jerk Chicken Wings, Fried Plantains
Piglet & Co
Chashao Roast Pork Bowls, Silken Tofu Bao Buns, Shoyu Dry-Aged Hot Dogs
Pink Onion
Spicy Pepperoni Pizza Slices, Truffle Mushroom Pizza Slices, Burrata Salads
Precita Park Cafe
Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches, Vegan Breakfast Burritos, Nacho Tots, Organic Drip Coffee
Ramen Shop (NEW)
Shoyu Ramen w/ Chashu Pork, Vegetable Fried Rice, Pork Lumpia, Pickled Cucumbers
Reem’s California
Sumac Chicken Flatbread Wraps, Vegan Za’atar Flatbread Wraps, Arab-Style Garlic Fries
Respectable Bird
Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken Tender Baskets, Waffle Fries
Rocko's Ice Cream Tacos
Ice Cream Tacos, S'mores Tacos, Frozen Bananas, Caramel Lattes, Matcha Lattes
Rosamunde Sausage Grill
Grilled Sausage Sandwiches, Grilled Sausage & Pickle Snack Plates, German Potato Salad
Ruru Kitchen
Açaí Bowls, Moringa Bowls, Mango Goji Smoothies, Smoked Salmon Avocado Toasts
Sabores Del Sur
Beef Empanadas, Ham & Cheese Empanadas, Alfajores, Hot Drip Coffee
Saigon Sandwich (NEW)
Combination Banh Mi Sandwiches, Vegan Banh Mi Sandwiches, Loaded Banh Mi Nachos
Sandy's
New Orleans-Style Muffulettas, Roasted Mushroom Muffulettas, Hush Puppy Corn Dogs
Sataysfied
Indonesian Stir-Fried Noodles, Chicken Satays, Egg Rolls, Potstickers
Señor Sisig
Filipino Pork Sisig Burritos, Tofu Sisig Burritos, Chicken Sisig Rice Plates
SF Kebab
Lamb & Beef Wraps, Falafel Wraps, Chicken Kebabs, Hummus & Pita, Greek Salads
Sharona’s Chocolate Shop
Chocolate Covered S’mores, Chocolate Covered Brownies, Nutella & Banana Sandwiches
Shawarmaji
Jordanian Chicken Shawarma Wraps, Falafel Wraps w/ Garlic Toum, Seasoned Fries
Shuggie's Trash Pie
The Pep The Roni Pizzas, Sausage Party Pizzas, The Big Cheese Pizzas
Smish Smash
Signature Smashburgers, Dac Biet Smashburgers, Beef Tallow Curly Fries
Son's Addition
Pork Carnitas Banh Mi Sandwiches, Loaded Chorizo Gravy Fries
Sorrel
Fried Chicken Sandwiches w/ Fennel Slaw, Grilled Sweet Corn, Rosemary French Fries
STIX
Korean Cheese Corn Dogs, Cornflake Dogs, House Boba Milk Teas, Guava Coolers w/ Lychee Jelly
Suppenküche
Berlin-Style Currywurst & Fries, Bavarian Pretzels, Giant Dill Pickles
Suyos (NEW)
Nikkei Shrimp Ceviche w/ Leche de Tigre, Taro Chips
Sweet July (VIP)
Apple Bread Pudding, Coconut-Ginger Coffee, Cold Brew Coffee, Affogatos
Tacolicious
Chicken Tinga Tacos, Baja-Style Fish Tacos, Sweet Potato & Kale Tacos, Aguas Frescas
The Alice Collective
Loaded Lobster Tots, Spicy Kewpie Tots, Caviar Bumps
The Chairman
Miso Tofu Steamed Baos, Coca-Cola Braised Pork Baked Baos, Bao Chips
Timeless Coffee
Vegan Red Velvet Doughnuts, Pesto Cheese Rolls, Cappuccinos, Golden Milk Lattes
Tokachi Musubi (NEW)
Crab Salad Musubi w/ Ikura, Furikake Edamame
Total Meltdown
Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheeses, Kimchi Grilled Cheeses, Millionaire's Bacon Mac & Cheese
um.ma
Tofu Bibimbap, Honey Butter Chicken Strips, Bulgogi Mandu, Hotteok Pancakes
Urban Ritual
House Boba Milk Teas, Crème Brûlée Boba Milk Teas, Kumquat Mojitos
Wah Jee Wah (NEW)
Masala Mac & Cheese, Indian BBQ Rice Bowls, Grilled Lamb Wraps, Chai Tea
Wahpepah's Kitchen
Bison Fry Bread Tacos, Vegan Fry Bread Tacos, Native Berry Fry Bread Dessert Tacos
Woodhouse Fish Co. (VIP)
Lobster Rolls, Fresh Oysters, Clam Chowder Bread Bowls, Fish Tacos
Wooly Pig (NEW)
Curry Udon w/ Fried Chicken, Asian Cubanos, Shrimp Chips, Honey Ginger Tea
Xolo Taqueria
Carne Asada Burritos, Hongos Burritos, Guacamole & Chips
GOLDEN GATE CLUB
Nancy Oakes & Dana Younkin of Boulevard
Tyler Florence of Miller & Lux
Laura & Sayat Ozyilmaz of Dalida
