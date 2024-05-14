The food lineup for this year's Outside Lands just dropped, and it includes a slew of past festival favorites, along with several notable newcomers to the fest from the local food scene.

While the crowd at Outside Lands may skew a bit younger than it used to, the fest's commitment to providing a very adult array of food, wine, beer, and cocktails remains unchanged. Outside Lands can be credited, certainly, with raising the bar for festival food across the country, with other fests now taking care to offer things to hungry music fans besides soggy pizza and sad nachos.

The 2024 edition, which will be headlined by Post Malone, Kaytranada, Sturgill Simpson, Grace Jones, The Killers, and Tyler, the Creator, will be no exception.

"Our dedication and joy for the last 16 years has been introducing unique culinary experiences to festival goers that they may not have otherwise encountered," says Tanya Kollar, the festival's food curator since 2017. "Outside Lands continues to represent a wide array of the Bay Area's exceptional eateries within arm's reach, while also encouraging exploration of novel tastes and cuisines offered across the festival."

As in previous years, Kollar says that the food and beverage team has taken "pride in highlighting so many businesses that are diverse, and often female-owned or minority-owned."

There's an emphasis on the portable with much of food array at the festival, and a big-name sandwich newcomer this year that will be sure to attract lines is Saigon Sandwich, which has been slinging inexpensive but delicious banh mi in the Tenderloin/Little Saigon for over two decades.

Also new this year will be another SF stalwart, 2024 James Beard America's Classics honoree Mandalay Restaurant, which has been serving its excellent Burmese food at the edge of Presidio Terrace since 1984.

To cure your five o'clock August fog blues, Oakland's beloved Ramen Shop is joining the food lineup this year too, and will be serving bowls of shoyu ramen with chashu pork, as well as pork lumpia and vegetable fried rice.

Though they closed up shop in the Castro last month, Copas is continuing in the catering game, and they will be serving up their Tijuana-style grilled-meat tacos — as well as a smashburger taco mashup (!) — at the fest.

One of SFist's favorite new restaurants of 2023, Dalida, will also be in the mix at Outside Lands, with Top Chef contestant Laura Ozyilmaz and husband and co-chef Sayat Ozyilmaz offering up Mediterranean fare in the Cocktail Magic area and in the ultra-VIP Golden Gate Club. The Cocktail Magic stand will offer Mediterranean pita burgers, fried calamari po' boys, and blooming fried oyster mushrooms.

Speaking of Cocktail Magic, Polk Street's fancy Bar Iris, which is attached to Michelin-starred restaurant Nisei, will be adding its cocktail wizardry to the taps there — and, in a twist, will also be offering izakaya fare like chicken kara-age to go along with the drinks.

See the full food lineup below, just so that you can start prioritizing your bites three months in advance. Three-day tickets to Outside Lands are now on sale, and single-day passes should be hitting the wires in the next week or two.



TASTE OF THE BAY AREA

A16 (VIP)

Neapolitan Bianca Pizzas, Focaccia Caprese Sandwiches, Cannoli

Abacá

Sisig Fried Rice Topped w/ Poached Egg, Crispy Pork Lumpia, Calamansi Iced Tea

Abanico Coffee Roasters

Cafe de Olla, Pinolillo, Cold Brew Coffee, Banana Bread, Blueberry Muffins

Alicia's Tamales Los Mayas

Carnitas Tamales, Vegan Tamales, Mexican Street Corn, Aguas Frescas

Austronesia

Indo-Filipino Rice Bowls, BBQ Pork Buns, Steamed Chicken Dumplings

Azalina's

Malaysian Mee Goreng Beef Noodles, Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls



Baby Blues BBQ

Pulled Pork Sliders, Brisket Sliders, BBQ Rice Bowls, Mac & Cheese



BaconLands

Bacon Flights, Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches, Bacon Grilled Cheeses



Bar Iris (NEW; Cocktail Magic)

Chicken Kara-age, Japanese Potato Salad, Shishito Peppers



Bette's (NEW)

Chicken Parm Sandwiches, Korean Tofu Parm Sandwiches, Loaded Parm Fries



Bini's Kitchen

Nepalese Momo Dumplings, Gurkha Chicken Rice Plates, Mango Lassi

Bloomstock

Churro Waffles, Chocolate Croissants, Horchata Cold Brew, Hot Cocoa

Bodega SF

Pancetta Lo Mein, Pho Ga Chicken Soup, Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Bohemian Creamery (VIP)

Local Cheese & Charcuterie Boards w/ Reserve Wine Pairings

Bun Mee Vietnamese Sandwich Eatery

Chicken Banh Mi Sandwiches, Salt & Pepper Fries, Cream Cloud Vietnamese Coffee

Charles Chocolates

Gourmet S'mores, Brownie Hot Fudge Sundaes, Churro Tots, Thai Iced Tea

Chef Smelly's

Surf & Turf Garlic Noodles, Blackened Prawn Garlic Noodles, Peach Cobbler

Copas (NEW)

Smash Burger Tacos, Smash Burger Quesadillas, Smash Burger Nachos, Churros

Curry Up Now

Chicken Tikka Masala Burritos, Paneer Tikka Masala Rice Bowls, Samosas, Mango Lassi

D.R.E.A.M. Doughnuts

Halo-Halo Mochi Waffles, Pandan Mochi Waffles, Strawberry Fields Croffles

Da Poke Man

Traditional Hawaiian Ahi Poke Bowls, Spicy Ahi Poke Nachos

Dalida (NEW; Cocktail Magic)

Mediterranean Pita Burgers, Fried Calamari Po' Boys, Blooming Fried Oyster Mushrooms

El Garage

Quesabirria Tacos, Vegan Al Pastor Tacos, Birria Grilled Cheeses, Tres Leches Custard

El Huarache Loco

Tinga Huaraches, Al Pastor Quesadillas, Pozole Mexican Soup, Doña Luz Salads

Event Specialists

Cinnamon Sugar Churros, Baked Soft Pretzels, Jalapeño Cheese Filled Pretzels

FOB Kitchen

Stir-Fried Veggie Glass Noodles, Pork Shanghai Lumpia, Mango Iced Tea

Fowl + Fare

Citric Hot Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Fried Chicken Sandwiches w/ Pear Slaw

FroGo

Pineapple Dole Whip, Chocolate-Strawberry Swirl Lactose-Free Frozen Yogurt

Global Gourmet (VIP)

Korean Beef Bulgogi Burritos, Vietnamese Chicken Tenders, BBQ Bacon Corn Dogs

Gumbo Social (NEW)

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo, Vegan Mushroom Gumbo, Fried Shrimp Po' Boys

Hard Knox Cafe

Southern Fried Chicken, Pulled Pork Sliders, Jambalaya, Hush Puppies

Hayz Dog (NEW)

Loaded Chili Frito Hot Dogs, Loaded Elote Hot Dogs, Nutella S'mores

Hookt Mini Doughnuts

Cookie Butter Mini Doughnuts, Strawberries & Cream Mini Doughnuts, Cold Brew Coffee

Humphry Slocombe

Handcrafted Ice Cream Scoops, Bourbon Coke Floats, Secret Breakfast Sundaes

Izzy’s Cheesesteaks

Classic Philly Cheesesteaks, Tuscan Veggie Cheesesteaks, Cheesesteak Nachos

Jo's Modern Thai

Brisket Drunken Noodles, Jo's Party Wings, Pork Laab Burgers, Thai Tea

Johnny Doughnuts

Dulce de Leche Cake Doughnuts, Old Fashioned Doughnut Sundaes, Espresso Drinks

Kaböb Trölley

Beef & Lamb Gyros, Cali-Style Falafel Gyrittos, Chicken Kabob Sliders

KAIYO (VIP)

Peruvian Anticucho Skewers, Ceviche Clásico, Lomo Saltado, Corn Ribs

Kantine (NEW; VIP)

House-Smoked Trout Bowls, Savory Mushroom Porridge, Pigs in a Blanket, Cardamom Knots

Kitiya

Chicken Pad Thai, Tofu Pad Thai, Brisket Massaman Curry Tots, Young Coconuts

Koja Kitchen

Korean Beef Loaded Waffle Fries, Zen Mushroom Loaded Waffle Fries

Konjoe Burger

OG Cheeseburgers, Maple Bacon BBQ Burgers, Wagyu Tallow Fries, Truffle Fries

Little Sweet

Jasmine Boba Milk Teas, Strawberry Matcha Lattes, Ice Cream Waffles

Lulu

Kefta Meatball Grain Bowls, Fried Halloumi Sandwiches, Loaded Falafel Fries

Mamahuhu

Sweet & Sour Chicken Rice Plates, Sesame Noodles, Mushroom & Seaweed Garlic Fries

Mandalay Restaurant (NEW)

Burmese-Style Curry Chicken, Kaw Soi Dok Noodles, Tea Leaf Salads

Marley’s Treats

Flan Ube Cheesecakes, Flanana Pudding, Ube Milkshakes, Flickerdoodle Cookies

Merkado

Vampiro Tacos, Impossible Nachos, Birria Ramen, Chicken Adobo Rice Bowls

Mission Street Burgers

Western Bacon Cheeseburgers, Black Bean Veggie Burgers, Garlic Cheese Fries

Moon

Golden Fried Fish & Chip Baskets, Crispy Chicken Wings w/ Honey Garlic Sauce

Mozzeria

Neapolitan Margherita Pizzas, Neapolitan Salumi Pizzas, House-Made Thyme Lemonade

My Friend Fernando

Baja-Style Tortas, Hot Pork Milanesa Tortas, Birria Fries, Jamaica Aguas Frescas

Nizario's Pizza

Pepperoni Pesto Pizza Slices, Cheese Pizza Slices, Vegan Pizza Slices

Om Sabor

Chik'n Verde Tacos, Hibiscus Flower Burritos, Vegan Ceviche, Empanadas

Otra

Sweet Potato & Corn Taquitos, Chicken & Spinach Taquitos, Spicy Yellowtail Ceviche

Out The Dough

Cookie Dough Bites, Cookie Dough Sundaes, Creme Pies, Italian Sodas

Pacifico Latin American Cuisine (NEW)

Tuna Tartare Nachos, Crispy Yuca Fries

Palmetto Superfoods

Bay Blend Açaí Bowls, Chaga-Açaí Smoothies, Berry Hangover Smoothies, Protein Oat Bowls

Pantry Pigeons

Artisan Cheese Plates, Baguette Cheese Sandwiches, Pretzels & Pimento Cheese Dip

Parche

Colombian Braised Short Rib Sandwiches, Chorizo Corn Dogs, Vegan Arepas

Peaches Patties

Jamaican Curry Chicken Patties, Jerk Chicken Wings, Fried Plantains

Piglet & Co

​​Chashao Roast Pork Bowls, Silken Tofu Bao Buns, Shoyu Dry-Aged Hot Dogs

Pink Onion

Spicy Pepperoni Pizza Slices, Truffle Mushroom Pizza Slices, Burrata Salads

Precita Park Cafe

Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches, Vegan Breakfast Burritos, Nacho Tots, Organic Drip Coffee

Ramen Shop (NEW)

Shoyu Ramen w/ Chashu Pork, Vegetable Fried Rice, Pork Lumpia, Pickled Cucumbers

Reem’s California

Sumac Chicken Flatbread Wraps, Vegan Za’atar Flatbread Wraps, Arab-Style Garlic Fries

Respectable Bird

Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken Tender Baskets, Waffle Fries

Rocko's Ice Cream Tacos

Ice Cream Tacos, S'mores Tacos, Frozen Bananas, Caramel Lattes, Matcha Lattes

Rosamunde Sausage Grill

Grilled Sausage Sandwiches, Grilled Sausage & Pickle Snack Plates, German Potato Salad

Ruru Kitchen

Açaí Bowls, Moringa Bowls, Mango Goji Smoothies, Smoked Salmon Avocado Toasts

Sabores Del Sur

Beef Empanadas, Ham & Cheese Empanadas, Alfajores, Hot Drip Coffee

Saigon Sandwich (NEW)

Combination Banh Mi Sandwiches, Vegan Banh Mi Sandwiches, Loaded Banh Mi Nachos

Sandy's

New Orleans-Style Muffulettas, Roasted Mushroom Muffulettas, Hush Puppy Corn Dogs

Sataysfied

Indonesian Stir-Fried Noodles, Chicken Satays, Egg Rolls, Potstickers

Señor Sisig

Filipino Pork Sisig Burritos, Tofu Sisig Burritos, Chicken Sisig Rice Plates

SF Kebab

Lamb & Beef Wraps, Falafel Wraps, Chicken Kebabs, Hummus & Pita, Greek Salads

Sharona’s Chocolate Shop

Chocolate Covered S’mores, Chocolate Covered Brownies, Nutella & Banana Sandwiches

Shawarmaji

Jordanian Chicken Shawarma Wraps, Falafel Wraps w/ Garlic Toum, Seasoned Fries

Shuggie's Trash Pie

The Pep The Roni Pizzas, Sausage Party Pizzas, The Big Cheese Pizzas

Smish Smash

Signature Smashburgers, Dac Biet Smashburgers, Beef Tallow Curly Fries

Son's Addition

Pork Carnitas Banh Mi Sandwiches, Loaded Chorizo Gravy Fries

Sorrel

Fried Chicken Sandwiches w/ Fennel Slaw, Grilled Sweet Corn, Rosemary French Fries

STIX

Korean Cheese Corn Dogs, Cornflake Dogs, House Boba Milk Teas, Guava Coolers w/ Lychee Jelly

Suppenküche

Berlin-Style Currywurst & Fries, Bavarian Pretzels, Giant Dill Pickles

Suyos (NEW)

Nikkei Shrimp Ceviche w/ Leche de Tigre, Taro Chips

Sweet July (VIP)

Apple Bread Pudding, Coconut-Ginger Coffee, Cold Brew Coffee, Affogatos

Tacolicious

Chicken Tinga Tacos, Baja-Style Fish Tacos, Sweet Potato & Kale Tacos, Aguas Frescas

The Alice Collective

Loaded Lobster Tots, Spicy Kewpie Tots, Caviar Bumps

The Chairman

Miso Tofu Steamed Baos, Coca-Cola Braised Pork Baked Baos, Bao Chips

Timeless Coffee

Vegan Red Velvet Doughnuts, Pesto Cheese Rolls, Cappuccinos, Golden Milk Lattes

Tokachi Musubi (NEW)

Crab Salad Musubi w/ Ikura, Furikake Edamame

Total Meltdown

Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheeses, Kimchi Grilled Cheeses, Millionaire's Bacon Mac & Cheese



um.ma

Tofu Bibimbap, Honey Butter Chicken Strips, Bulgogi Mandu, Hotteok Pancakes

Urban Ritual

House Boba Milk Teas, Crème Brûlée Boba Milk Teas, Kumquat Mojitos

Wah Jee Wah (NEW)

Masala Mac & Cheese, Indian BBQ Rice Bowls, Grilled Lamb Wraps, Chai Tea

Wahpepah's Kitchen

Bison Fry Bread Tacos, Vegan Fry Bread Tacos, Native Berry Fry Bread Dessert Tacos

Woodhouse Fish Co. (VIP)

Lobster Rolls, Fresh Oysters, Clam Chowder Bread Bowls, Fish Tacos

Wooly Pig (NEW)

Curry Udon w/ Fried Chicken, Asian Cubanos, Shrimp Chips, Honey Ginger Tea

Xolo Taqueria

Carne Asada Burritos, Hongos Burritos, Guacamole & Chips

GOLDEN GATE CLUB

Nancy Oakes & Dana Younkin of Boulevard



Tyler Florence of Miller & Lux



Laura & Sayat Ozyilmaz of Dalida

Top image via Yelp