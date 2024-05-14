- Protesters are staging a sit-in at San Jose State University that began on Monday, similar to those that have taken place on campuses elsewhere. The students say the university has not ever acknowledged the war in Gaza or the atrocities there, and they are calling for the firing of a professor who got into an altercation with a pro-Palestinian protester months ago. [KTVU]
- After that brief tease of early summer last week, a "May gray" pattern has settled in "and it’s here to stay," says the Chronicle. Still a few parts of the Bay Area may see some more sun today than yesterday. [Chronicle]
- A protest occurred in the North Bay Monday night at a fundraiser for Democratic Congressman Jared Huffman, over Huffman's vote to support funding Israel's military actions in Gaza. Around 75 protesters gathered outside of Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma, where a fundraiser was happening for Huffman, whose district extends up the coast from Marin to the Oregon border. [KTVU]
- UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong was on NBC Bay Area this morning discussing the latest COVID FLiRT variants and what we know about them. [NBC Bay Area]
- At a board meeting today, the family-owned Monticello Vineyards in Napa may vote to sell itself to a corporate entity, and the drama unfolding between seven siblings who share ownership is detailed in the Chronicle this week.
- It's orca attack season again in the Strait of Gibraltar, where an unknown number of orcas rammed a 49-foot sailing yacht on Sunday morning, causing it to sink. [CNN]
Photo: Reuben