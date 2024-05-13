- A San Francisco man with six prior conviction has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with an April 26 double shooting in Oakland. Tyejahn L. Parker, 40, was arrested on May 8 in Fairfield for the killing of 24-year-old Richard McDonald, of Daly City, and the shooting of his cousin. [Bay Area News Group]
- VP Kamala Harris dropped an F-bomb today while in a conversation about breaking down barriers to excellence for Asian Americans. Speaking with comedian Jimmy O. Yang at an event in Washington, Harris said, "We have to know that sometimes, people will open the door for you and leave it open, sometimes they won't. And then you need to kick that fucking door down. Excuse my language." [KPIX]
- Upcoming actions by the state's emissions-regulating body could mean 50-cent-per-gallon price hikes at the gas pump statewide by next year. [KTVU]
- The annual Glide auction for lunch with Marc Benioff raised $1.5 million this year, but that’s kinda paltry compared with 2022’s $19 million back when it was a lunch with Warren Buffett (and the bid was only actually $200K, with the rest coming from an anonymous donation). [SF Business Times]
- Vandals have been stripping Tesla supercharging stations in Vallejo, likely for the valuable metals inside. [Chronicle]
- Red Lobster has abruptly closed 48 of its locations nationwide, and according to the restaurant website, those appear to include locations in Fremont and Sacramento. [CNN]
- There's no current prediction and no guarantee, but scientists say that there is a decent chance Northern California will get another shot or two at seeing the Northern Lights in the next year or so, due to heightened solar activity. [Chronicle]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist