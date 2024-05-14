- The official NFL season schedule release is not until Wednesday, but it is confirmed that the 49ers will host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets for Monday Night Football in Week 1, the night of September 9. According to USA Today, we also know that we’ll see a Super Bowl rematch versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, though the date and location are not determined, but that would be the weekend of Sunday, October 20. [ESPN]
- The pro-Palestine protesters camped out at UC Berkeley have agreed to end their encampment and are breaking their tents down, though it does not appear that any of their demands were met, and maybe they’re just ready to go home for the summer? Meanwhile, the University of San Francisco gave their protest encampment a 3 pm deadline to vacate Welch Field, but the students absolutely defied it and remain there. [Chronicle]
- Former KTVU anchorman Frank Somerville got his 30-day jail sentence overturned for incidents of drunken harassment and parole violation, and will now just do community service instead. Somerville will now do manual work for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for 14 days, though the number of hours is not clear. [SFGate]
- Customers at SoMa’s Sana’a Cafe thwarted a laptop theft on Saturday by tackling the would-be thief, and the theft victim got her laptop back. [NBC Bay Area]
- After Red Lobster just abruptly closed 48 locations, the Rohnert Park Red Lobster is auctioning off everything in the restaurant, including its lobster tank. [KTVU]
- North Oakland’s Fenton’s Creamery on Piedmont Avenue is celebrating its 130th (!) anniversary. [Bay Area News Group]