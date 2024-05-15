- The original prosecutor in the 2004 murder trial of Scott Peterson, former Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager, is serving as special prosecutor in the hearing over whether Peterson should get a new trial. The Los Angeles Innocence Project is representing Peterson in what appears to be a long-shot effort to look at other evidence in the case of Laci Peterson's murder over two decades ago. [KRON4]
- A house fire in Brisbane Tuesday afternoon was caused by a buildup of lint in a clothes dryer. [KRON4]
- A project to build farmworker housing in Half Moon Bay, backed by Governor Gavin Newsom, was approved Tuesday night by the city's planning commission after a lengthy debate. [ABC 7]
- A Bay Area man and Santa Clara University alum who had become a fugitive after allegedly admitting to a 2013 rape via a Facebook message has been caught in France. [ABC 7]
- Four people were arrested in connection with a January burglary at the Lemonnade Dispensary in Union City, thanks to a cellphone that was dropped by one of the suspects. [Bay Area News Group]
- Both President Biden and Donald Trump have accepted an invitation to a CNN debate on June 27. [CNN]
- TikTok creators have now filed a lawsuit against the US government over the effort to ban to platform or force the company to sell. [Associated Press]
- A miniature poodle named Sage won the Westminster Dog Show last night. [KPIX]
Photo: Mick Haupt