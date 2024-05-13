A black smoke cloud spread over the San Francisco Bay on the Sunday afternoon of Mother’s Day, as a reported lithium battery fire broke out at the Port of Oakland.

East Bay residents, motorists crossing the Bay Bridge, and even people attending the Giants-Reds game on the Sunday afternoon of Mother’s Day may have been startled by the unusual sight of what looked like the Black Smoke Monster from the old TV show Lost.

Fire in the port of Oakland seen from the Giants game pic.twitter.com/uppPFqWGP7 — Eric Widera, MD (@EWidera) May 12, 2024



KPIX reports the fire was actually at the Port of Oakland, and according to KRON4, the fire burned for about 90 minutes Sunday afternoon.



"The fire was in a lithium battery at the port, on Seventh Street," Oakland Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt said in a statement to KPIX.

A fire in a facility at the Port of Oakland Sunday afternoon that sent black smoke over the San Francisco Bay was fully extinguished by 4:30 p.m., a spokesman for the fire department said. https://t.co/tNh8CmwGdX — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 13, 2024



The fire was first reported at about 3 pm Sunday afternoon, and was reportedly fully extinguished by 4:30 pm.

According to the Chronicle, “The cause of the fire remained under investigation and it was unclear whether anyone was injured.”

Related: E-Scooter Ignites In SF Apartment; Residents Jump From Window, 1 Injured [SFist]

Image:@jpirruccello via Twitter