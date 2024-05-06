A 30-year-old North Carolina man who had come to San Francisco to audition for a band has been missing for six days, and his family is afraid that foul play may have befallen their loved one.

Eric Travers came to San Francisco last week for a band audition and a music recording session, and was staying at the Cathedral Hill Hotel at 895 Geary Street. SFGate reports that Travers was reported missing to San Francisco police on May 2 after his family had last had contact with him on April 30. Travers's phone has also reportedly gone dead, and he left vital medications in his hotel room.

His brother, Kyle Travers, explains on a GoFundMe page, where he is hoping to raise money to fly out here himself to hire a private investigator and aid the investigation himself.

"This is unlike him, he always stays in contact with me, and always calls me or my mother in an emergency situation, he has our numbers memorized," Kyle Travers writes. "He has not returned to the hotel he was staying at to retrieve his things, and he also missed his flight home, which is very unlike him as well."

Photos: Kyle Travers/GoFundMe

The brother further explains, "Eric has severe epilepsy and all his medications were left in the hotel room he hasn't returned to, he needs them to survive. Leading me to believe (God forbid) some foul play may be involved here. Eric would go back for his medications."

The family appears to have received some information that, while staying in the Tenderloin, Eric had been "affiliating himself with some sketchy people."

SF's Tenderloin neighborhood is, of course, a nexus of drug activity, and was also linked to the recent disappearance of Marin County teenager Mint Butterfield.

Travers stands 6 feet 4 inches, and weighs approximately 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing the SF Giants baseball cap seen above.

Anyone with information about Eric Travers's whereabouts is asked to call the SFPD at 415-575-4444.