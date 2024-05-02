A fire broke out Thursday morning at a residential building on Jackson Street near Leavenworth in SF's Nob Hill neighborhood, and it was disrupting cable car service.

The fire began at 1275 Jackson Street sometime after 8 am Thursday, and the San Francisco Fire Department posted the video below to X at 8:36 am, showing flames coming out of the roof. The building is a three-story apartment building, and a second alarm was called as the fire burned through much of the structure.

"Firefighters are finding fire and smoke on all levels," the department later tweeted.

The multi-unit building has a laundromat on the first floor in a corner retail space, and apartments above.

Per KPIX, as of 9 am, no injuries were reported, and it remains unclear how many people may be displaced by the fire.