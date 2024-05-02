A fire broke out Thursday morning at a residential building on Jackson Street near Leavenworth in SF's Nob Hill neighborhood, and it was disrupting cable car service.

The fire began at 1275 Jackson Street sometime after 8 am Thursday, and the San Francisco Fire Department posted the video below to X at 8:36 am, showing flames coming out of the roof. The building is a three-story apartment building, and a second alarm was called as the fire burned through much of the structure.

"Firefighters are finding fire and smoke on all levels," the department later tweeted.

Structure fire on Jackson near Leavenworth.

Avoid the area.@SFMTA_Muni cable car delays in both directions. pic.twitter.com/ht8hUQDZLD — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 2, 2024

The multi-unit building has a laundromat on the first floor in a corner retail space, and apartments above.

Per KPIX, as of 9 am, no injuries were reported, and it remains unclear how many people may be displaced by the fire.