- Initially expected to shutter next week, the LED forest that's currently glowing inside Golden Gate Park will beam for at least one more month. Entwined has become something of a runaway hit for the SF Parks Alliance; it's been able to host the Charles Gadeken-created installation for two consecutive years now with help from the San Francisco Recreation & Park Department; Entwined is now expected to dim on March 5. [Twitter]
- California Attorney General says Meta simply can't just "eat" and "gobble" up competitors.“[Meta] can’t be part of the model that when there’s competition, you eat it up, you gobble it up,” CA Attorney General Rob Bonta said as part of a greater message to big tech companies, including those in the state, all while warning that legislative actions will be taken when U.S. antitrust laws are so grossly broken — "competition is good for consumers, so we’re concerned about that.” [Mercury News]
- Apple Music expertly trolls Spotify by calling itself "The Home of Neil Young." Young wrote in a now-deleted post on his website that he no longer wanted his music on Spotify due to the streaming service hosting "The Joe Rogan Experience," the aforementioned podcast well known for spewing misinformation and falsehoods around the pandemic; Spotify has since said it hopes “to welcome [Young] back soon.” [KPIX]
- ICYMI: The Oakland Redistricting Commission has (at long last) decided on a new map, which, among other changes, will see the Coliseum move to District 6. [Oaklandside]
- As tensions between the U.S. and Russia tighten, the Biden administration warns of "severe sanctions" being imposed on the country; UN officials have called the current instability between the two nations a "threat to global peace." [NYT]
Photo: Courtesy of Twitter/Jason Chinn