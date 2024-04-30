A "fully engulfed" car fire Tuesday morning caused some delays and three lane closures on the Bay Bridge.

California Highway Patrol said on Xitter that a car had caught fire and was "fully engulfed" in the lefthand lane of the westbound Bay Bridge, west of Treasure Island, around 11 am Tuesday.

The left three lanes of the bridge were briefly blocked as the fire was extinguished and the destroyed SUV was towed away.


CHP posted that all lanes were reopened as of 11:53 am.

There were no reports of any injuries.

We last saw a vehicle fire on the westbound Bay Bridge in October 2023.