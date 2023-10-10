A vehicle fire and its aftermath caused a significant traffic backup east of Treasure Island on the Bay Bridge Tuesday morning.

The car fire was first reported to the CHP at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, and as KRON4 reports, it occurred on the approach to the Treasure Island Road exit.

NBC Bay Area's Mike Inouye reported that the fire was blocking at lest two righthand lanes on the westbound side of the eastern span.

Video from social media showed thick black smoke pouring off the bridge at one point, but that soon dissipated.

CHP was warning motorists to expect delays.