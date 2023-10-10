A vehicle fire and its aftermath caused a significant traffic backup east of Treasure Island on the Bay Bridge Tuesday morning.

The car fire was first reported to the CHP at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, and as KRON4 reports, it occurred on the approach to the Treasure Island Road exit.

NBC Bay Area's Mike Inouye reported that the fire was blocking at lest two righthand lanes on the westbound side of the eastern span.

#HappeningNow - WB Bay Bridge carfire blocks right lanes midspan. Bridge crew addressing fire. Smoke from black to white and dissipating. Delays out of Oakland to SF. (10:48a) @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/PanY9sVs27 — Mike Inouye (he/his) (@MikeyNoWay) October 10, 2023 It’s a car on fire on the bay bridge going towards the city pic.twitter.com/sUybwdtOWM — 🫡 Slick Charles (@1SaltyDorito) October 10, 2023

Video from social media showed thick black smoke pouring off the bridge at one point, but that soon dissipated.

CHP was warning motorists to expect delays.