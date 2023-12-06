Two collisions Tuesday night in San Francisco may have killed two people in separate incidents, one near Alamo Square and one in the Tenderloin.

The first incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Fulton Street, near the intersection of Fillmore Street. A solo scooter rider coming downhill from Alamo Square Park on Fulton, possibly at a high rate of speed, reportedly collided with a vehicle exiting a parking space.

An SFPD officer on the scene suggested to this reporter that the scooter rider had been killed, and said that the car's driver — who had apparently remained on the scene — was attempting a U-turn out of the parking space when the collision occurred. These details, and the condition of the scooter rider have not yet been confirmed.

The incident was noted on the Citizen app on Tuesday night, with video showing SFFD EMTs on the scene.

SFist reached out to the SFPD but they have not yet responded to confirm the details.

The second incident, a hit-and-run, occurred at 1:46 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Polk and Ellis streets. As NBC Bay Area reports, a pedestrian was killed in or near the intersection, and the driver responsible fled the scene.

No vehicle or suspect description were made available by the SFPD, and the driver remains at large.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with 'SFPD.'