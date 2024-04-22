On Sunday, following a reported altercation with a homeless individual who had entered the church, a parishioner was stabbed outside Saints Peter and Paul Church in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood.

The incident happened around 1 pm Sunday afternoon, as KRON4 reports. Witnesses said that a homeless man had walked into the church on Filbert Street, and per SFGate the man was "yelling and being rude."

Multiple church members reportedly helped to remove the man to the sidewalk outside, and there an altercation occurred with at least one of the parishioners.

That parishioner ended up stabbed and injured. San Francisco police made one arrest in connection with the incident, as Supervisor Aaron Peskin confirms to KRON4. And the victim was reportedly in stable condition in the hospital.

This is the second incident of violence at Saints Peter and Paul Church in the last six months.

In late October, a Concord man who had driven into the city and attended mass at the church punched another churchgoer during the Communion service, and then led police on a wild chase back across the Bay Bridge that included improvised explosive devices that he tossed out of his car window while still in San Francisco.

Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt in the mayhem, and that man, 42-year-old Daniel Garcia, was convicted last month on multiple counts. He faces sentencing tomorrow, April 23, and he could see up to 14 years in prison.