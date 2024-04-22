- Kaiser nurses in San Francisco are protesting today over the company's use of artificial intelligence in healthcare. The nurses' union says that the hospital industry is rushing to implement untested and unregulated technology. [NBC Bay Area]
- The city's Joint Zoo Committee is likely to have an investigation after last week's Chronicle report about turmoil and safety issues at the zoo, but other city officials are sounding like they want to downplay this, because pandas. [Chronicle]
- The first gray whale death in San Francisco Bay occurred over the weekend, and the whale was spotted floating off Alameda's Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach. [KTVU]
- Despite enforcement operations, alcohol is still being sold illegally outside of Oracle Park. [ABC 7]
- Golden Gate Ferry service between SF and Sausalito is now suspended indefinitely after the Friday announcement of structural integrity issues with the pier. [KRON4]
- The closure of Highway 37 between Vallejo and Sonoma caught some drivers by surprise over the weekend, and closures will continue the next several weekends. [ABC 7]
- The Supreme Court today is hearing a challenge to the Biden Administration's regulation of ghost guns. [New York Times]