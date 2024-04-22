A Sunday evening sideshow near Oakland's Lake Merritt ended with one motorcyclist needing medical attention.

A sideshow involving mostly dirt bikes and ATVs took place Sunday afternoon in the vicinity of Bellevue and Grand Avenues in Oakland, as KRON4 reports. Oakland police reportedly had a first report of the illegal dirt bike activity — with some riders driving in the opposite lanes of traffic — around 1:15 pm.

Some 50 dirt bikes and ATVs were reported in the area.

Crash involving car & motorcycle at Grand and Perkins, on a day when hundreds of dirt bikers & ATV riders swarmed around Oakland’s Lake Merritt & across the city, with riders popping wheelies, spinning donuts & riding on sidewalks & wrong side of the road. @oaklandpoliceca pic.twitter.com/5tyC3pw99i — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) April 22, 2024

It was several hours later, around 6:15 pm, when police responded to a report of an injured motorcyclist who had a collision with a vehicle. As KRON4 reports, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and the motorcyclist was reportedly hospitalized in stable condition.

It was not know whether alcohol or drugs played any role in the collision.

Incidentally, KTVU appears to have reported on this same incident, saying it occurred on Saturday.

This sideshow — likely not the only one to occur in the East Bay over this past warm-weather weekend — follows consecutive weekends of sideshows that have led to injuries and arrests.

In Oakland the previous weekend, in the morning hours of April 14, multiple sideshows broke out across the city, and in one incident a participating vehicle rammed an Oakland police cruiser.

Multiple sideshows the weekend prior to that, the night of April 6, culminated in a sideshow that stopped traffic on the Bay Bridge for an untold amount of time around 3 am on April 7.

Top Photo: Alex Omandam