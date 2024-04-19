- Stemming from a lawsuit filed seven years ago by Disability Rights Advocates and Legal Aid at Work, BART is now legally required to dispatch repair people within an hour of an elevator breaking down. The agency is also being court-ordered to create a plan for the renovation of all its escalators and elevators. [KTVU]
- And we have a cautionary tale of a petty theft in Daly City in which a store clerk tried to thwart a shoplifter, and the suspect proceeded to assault said clerk. Daly City police say that a suspect attempting to steal some chicken and ribs from a Lucky supermarket got into an altercation with a clerk that ended with an assault by golf club. [KRON4]
- Vallejo police announced the arrest of a suspect, 26-year-old Ethan Menefee, in connection with a February 4 homicide that occurred at Bonnie Way and Melody Lane. [KRON4]
- An inmate from Alameda County, 26-year-old Jonathan Leal Betancourt, reportedly walked away from a minimum-security prison camp in the Sierra foothills last night, and was discovered missing around 3 am. [KPIX]
- Tesla is recalling 4,000 Cybertrucks due to an issue with the accelerator pedal sticking. [ABC 7]
- Cal/OSHA is finalizing rules protecting workers from overheated indoor workplaces. [CalMatters]
- After losing 3,500 jobs in February, the Bay Area had a net gain of 4,200 jobs in March, fueled by growth in the East Bay and South Bay. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: jonthesquirrel