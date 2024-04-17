Things are going to get pretty gay at Chase Center on October 20 when Australian ur-twink Troye Sivan and British hyperpop star Charli XCX bring their co-headlining tour to town.

The pair of singers, who previously collaborated on the hit song "1999," are coming to North America for their Sweat Tour in September and October, as they announced on Tuesday. The tour kicks off on September 14 in Detroit, and it will come to California in the latter half, hitting SF's Chase Center on October 20.

Fans can sign-up for pre-sale access on the tour site, allowing them to buy tickets starting at at 10 am on Thursday, April 25. The regular public sale will begin at 10 am the following day.

The pair is promising "to turn iconic US and Canadian venues into raves." And Charli XCX are eagerly awaiting the release of her latest album Brat on June 7.

Troye Sivan, of course, had a trio of hits last year from his album Something to Give Each Other, along with viral music videos for each: Rush, Got Me Started, and One of Your Girls. He'll be headlining his own solo tour in Europe and the UK in May and June.

He last came to San Francisco in 2018 on his Bloom tour, playing two nights at the Masonic auditorium with Kim Petras as his opener.

Charli XCX last played in the Bay Area at the Portola Festival in September 2022 — a warehouse set that, infamously, caused a near riot at the entry doors because of poor crowd management and planning.

Earlier that year, in March 2022, she also played the Fox Theater in Oakland.