In what the owner hopes is the first of many locations across the country, Toast'N Egg is about to debut at Irving Street and 20th Avenue, serving variations on the popular egg-filled Korean street toasts known as gilgeori.

"I learned how to make eggs when I was really young," says restaurateur Cyrus Shen, speaking to Eater. "I would add different sauces or seasonings onto the eggs to change up the flavors. When I think back to eating egg toasts, it deeply reminds me of my childhood."

Street toasts are also a strong childhood memory for many South Koreans, who would eat the egg and griddle-fried cabbage toast sandwiches from street vendors for either breakfast or lunch. ("Gilgeori" just means "street" in Korean, and these are sometimes also referred to as "grandma toasts" or halmeoni toast, as in this YouTube video showing them being made by a vendor.)

Different vendors stuff other ingredients in the sandwiches, or slather them in condiments, and Toast'N Egg's menu will feature 10 such variations, including one stuffed with a shrimp paddy and sweet chili sauce, and another with Wagyu beef.

Five of the sandwiches on the menu. Photo by Quyen Tat

Also on the menu are the croissant-waffle mashups known as croffles, with five sweet options including banana, strawberry, and matcha.

Shen, who previously ran Sugoi Sushi in the Mission, and owns Poke Origin at 8th and Irving, as well as Daly City’s Shaking Crab, is no stranger to food trends, and he and business partner Selena Wong are banking on the idea that Korean street toasts and croffles are going to have a moment. The toasts have gotten some media attention here in the states in recent years, and NYT Cooking even has a recipe for them.

Two weeks before Toast'N Egg opens, Shen's already got a flashy website featuring the highly Instagrammable toasts and waffle desserts, trying to entice the food 'grammers to get in line.

Eater was the first to report on the opening, which is arriving at 1838 Irving Street on May 1. Hours will be Monday to Sunday, 8 am to 4 pm.