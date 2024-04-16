Welp, young love doesn't always endure. And 29-year-old heiress Ivy Getty is already getting a divorce from her actor/photographer husband Tobias Engel, after less than four years married, and three years since the widely covered ceremony.

Page Six reports on the divorce, which has been filed by Getty as "contested," meaning that a mediator has not been involved. But, friends assure Page Six, Getty had a prenup in place.

The couple's relationship may have been on the rocks for over a year, as there is a record of the divorce first being filed in February 2023. That filing was dropped, but then the divorce was refiled in January of this year.

Getty, who attends quite a lot of fashion events, has not been photographed with Engel — at least by Getty Images — since a March 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week, in which Engel was listed in a caption as "and a guest."

Ivy Getty (R) and a guest attend the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Carreaux du Temple on March 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Balmain)

Ivy Getty with young trans icon Dylan Mulvaney at a Donatella Versace-hosted event in Los Angeles last month. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER

The couple was married in a small, private, pandemic-times ceremony in December 2020, but then they were re-wed publicly 11 months later, in November 2021, in a lavish affair at San Francisco's City Hall, officiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The event was fairly star-studded by SF standards, and went on all weekend, including a British Invasion/60s mod-themed welcome party at the Palace of Fine Arts that was DJ'd by Mark Ronson, a picnic at the Log Cabin in the Presidio, and a rehearsal dinner at Quince.

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit), a close friend of Ms. Getty, served as maid of honor. Attendees also included Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor London Breed, Vanessa Getty, Princess Olympia of Greece, fashion designer Wes Gordon, Mimi Wade, Vogue veteran Hamish Bowles, Fletcher Cowan, and filmmaker Christian Coppola. Bowles was quotes in the subsequent Vogue spread about the wedding, which highlighted the custom John Galliano wedding gown that Getty wore.

The reception after the ceremony was held at the Getty Mansion in Pacific Heights, which was famously decorated by Ivy's grandmother, Ann Getty — who passed away a year earlier, in September 2020. (Ivy had also lost her father to an apparent accidental fentanyl overdose in November of that year.)

Grandfather Gordon Getty, a composer, just turned 90 in December, and two years ago he auctioned off much of the furniture and art collection from the mansion, collected by his late wife, in order to benefit arts and science organizations.

After the wedding weekend, Getty commented on a post by Taylor-Joy calling it, "Unforgettable and an incredible weekend full of love and magic."

Taylor-Joy herself was secretly married to actor-musician Malcolm McRae in April 2022, and just revealed on Instagram two weeks ago that this was the case. The wedding, as The Cut reports, took place in New Orleans and was Anne Rice/vampire-themed.

Top image: Ivy Getty attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)