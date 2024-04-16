- The former Fallas Discount Store at 2664 Mission Street (at 23rd Street), which closed in July 2022, has reopened as a highly similar discount emporium called Home Bargain. It's new ownership, but the same retail concept as Fallas, which was formerly known as Factory 2-U. [Mission Local]
- After 2021 sexual assault allegations led tenant activist Jon Jacobo to resign from his Building Inspection Commission position, a new set of allegations from three different women has forced his resignation from the affordable housing nonprofit TODCO. A Tuesday report in the SF Standard details incidents between 2015 and 2019 where Jacobo allegedly pointed a gun and a knife at one woman, and two women who discovered him naked or half-naked in bed with them. [SF Standard]
- The Chronicle published an updated “Top Classic SF Restaurants” list, though it curiously omitted the 175-year-old mainstay Tadich Grill. Those making the cut included Greens, House of Prime Rib, John’s Grill, Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant, and others. [Chronicle]
- In the current yet-another Scott Peterson trial, a motion filed to keep certain evidence and witnesses under seal was declared moot, since much of that evidence is already under seal anyway. [KTVU]
- USC has canceled a Muslim student’s valedictorian graduation speech after claims of her antisemitism, and the supposed possibility of disruptions during the speech. [NY Times]
- The El Farolito taqueria soccer team will hope to continue its Cinderella run in the US Open Cup with a Tuesday night match-up against the Oakland Roots. It’s streaming online for free, but you’ll probably be watching the Warriors play-in game instead. [KQED]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist