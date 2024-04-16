The Chronicle may have solved the riddle of the mystery buyer who bought the old Clay Theatre and five other buildings on the same block, and unsurprisingly, the person appears to be a wealthy venture capitalist.

There were plenty of questions in January when the historic and shuttered Clay Theatre building was sold for a surprisingly high price, and to a mystery buyer at that, as the Chronicle reported at the time. (The buyer also bought the adjacent 2259 Fillmore Street building that’s home to the retail clothing boutique alice + olivia.) Last month, tech news website The Information reported that the buyer was 39-year-old venture capitalist Neil Mehta, of Greenoaks Capital, which was an investor in Stripe, Rippling, and Robinhood.

The Information reports that Mehta was planning to “spend tens of millions of dollars” on properties in the neighborhood. And now the Chronicle reports that Mehta appears to have bought five other buildings within a three-block span, most of them on the same 2200 Fillmore block as the Clay Theatre.

Mehta’s name is not directly associated with any of the sales, all of which are bucking trends and selling for higher-then-expected amounts. But the agent on all of the sales is listed as Cody Allen. And the buyers, in all cases, are out-of-state LLCs with strikingly similar names to the Fillmore Reserve LLC that bought the Clay.

The building at 2220 Fillmore Street, which houses a Starbucks, was sold on March 15 to something called North Room LLC. On April 3, the building next door that’s home to La Mediterranée restaurant was sold for $9.7 million to a Pointed Blue LLC. That very same day, the 2207 Fillmore Street former home of L’Occitane was sold for $4.3 million to something calling itself Shaded Flame LLC.

Five days later, the Joe & the Juice building at 2213 Fillmore Street was sold for $5.6 million to a Temperate Lands LLC. All of the properties described above are on the same block.

Though another similar sale occurred two blocks south on April 9, where the 2001 Fillmore Street building that’s home to Noosh sold for $5.5 million to White Birches LLC.

There’s not necessarily anything nefarious going on, and the Chronicle reports that “According to one individual, Mehta has shared plans to elevate the quality of upper Fillmore’s retail offerings.”

And this might all even be good news for people who hope to see the Clay Theatre property reborn as a theater, as the Chron also notes that sources say Mehta is considering "reviving it as a high-end theater and hospitality concept."

Image: Google Street View