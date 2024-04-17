- The FAA issued a ground stop this morning for all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air planes, and it's unclear when this may be resolved. Alaska issued a statement saying this was due to "an issue [found] while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance." [KTVU]
- A Northern California woman died after using a hemorrhoid ointment from Vietnam that she purchased off Facebook. The ointment was found to have highly toxic levels of lead in it. [CA Dept. of Public Health]
- Tesla is asking shareholders to re-ratify Elon Musk's $56 billion compensation package after a Delaware judge threw it out. [KPIX]
- Santa Rosa firefighters were at the scene of a garage fire early Wednesday morning that was apparently caused by oily rags. [Bay City News]
- Chronicle real estate reporter Laura Waxmann will be hosting a discussion at Manny's on Thursday about the past, present, and future of Union Square. [Chronicle]
- NASA has confirmed that a chunk of the International Space Station, a piece of a cargo pallet filled with aging batteries that was released into space three years ago, crashed down into a home in Naples, Florida last month. [The Hill]
- Flash floods and chaos ensued after Dubai received its heaviest rainfall in 75 years on Tuesday, and in Oman, the floods have killed 18 people. [CNN / New York Times]
