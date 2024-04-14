Two boats capsized in the Bay Area this weekend in separate incidents amid windy conditions, leading to 11 people requiring emergency rescue from cold waters.

The first capsize took place around 3 pm Saturday in Tomales Bay. As Marin County Fire reported on X, firefighters responded to the report of the capsize and found six adults and one child "clinging to an overturned boat."

All seven were rescued and treated for cold exposure, and four were released after warming measure. Three of the individuals were taken to a Marin County hospital for further treatment.

Marin County Fire thanked the National Park Service, CHP, Coast Guard, Sonoma County Fire, and the Marin County Sheriff's Department for their help in the operation, which employed three rescue watercrafts, two helicopters, and two water rescue boats, as well as two ambulances.

At approx 3pm today, units responded to a call from a boater whose boat capsized on Tomales Bay. 6 adults & 1 child were rescued from the water where they were clinging to an overturned boat. All parties were transported & evaluated by paramedics. All suffered from cold exposure. pic.twitter.com/4B3p2gMcXn — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) April 14, 2024



On Sunday morning, another capsize incident took place about three miles off of San Francisco's Ocean Beach.

The San Francisco Fire Department with help from the Coast Guard responded to the incident and pulled four individuals from the water. The capsize took place sometime before 10 am Sunday, and the SFFD posted on X about the successful rescue at 10:07 am.

The four individuals were reportedly transported for evalutation by Marin County EMS.