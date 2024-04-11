- A massive fire near Tracy prompted evacuations Thursday morning. The fire was burning at a recycling center near an elementary school in the Banta community of San Joaquin County. [KCRA]
Massive pallet fire burning in Banta, near Tracy. Reflection in front window shows how close fire is to homes. Live coverage on @kcranews KCRA3 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/3iQddCY40A— Mike TeSelle (@MikeTeSelleTV) April 11, 2024
- An overturned big rig that spilled some oil and diesel fuel caused a major traffic situation on I-238 in San Leandro Thursday morning. The truck overturned around 1:35 am on the northbound I-238 connector to southbound I-880. [East Bay Times]
- A Fremont man was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a tow truck driver and pointing a replica gun at him. [KRON4]
- Once popular Blades Co. Barbershop in SF's Financial District is struggling financially and turning to crowd-funding — and a planned new location in the Mission Rock development has apparently fallen through. [KRON4]
- The race route for annual Big Sur Marathon had to be rerouted due to the Highway 1 slip-out near the Rocky Creek Bridge, so now the April 28 race will start about 13 miles further north. [Bay Area News Group]
- Humorist David Sedaris is coming to Berkeley, to Cal Performances, on May 5. [East Bay Times]
- Three men were rescued by the US Coast Guard this week after spending a week stranded on the remote, tiny Pacific island of Pikelot Atoll, after they spelled out HELP in palm fronds on the beach. [CNN]
Photo via PG&E