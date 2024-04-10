- Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer announced her retirement today, marking the end to the winningest career of any college basketball coach. VanDerveer, 70, has spent 45 years coaching, 38 of them at Stanford, and she finishes her career with 1,216 total victories. [CNN / ESPN]
- After a fairly wet winter, there are superblooms of California poppies all over the state, including in the East Bay. You can head to Shell Ridge Open Space in Walnut Creek and Mount Diablo State Park, among other places, to see wide swaths of the bright orange blooms. [KTVU]
- An annual Grateful Dead tribute festival in Ventura, Skull & Roses, has been canceled and ticket holders are being told not to expect refunds. Organizers say that the 2023 edition of the festival caused "financial devastation" that has been impossible to recover from. [Chronicle]
- The CHP says they do cite sideshow participants and impound cars, it's just often weeks after the event occurred. They say they don't go in to break up sideshows because that can be dangerous for individual officers. [KRON4]
- The CHP has arrested a man in connection with the crash on northbound Interstate 680 near Concord that killed a nine-year-old girl and critically injured four others. Jesus Ivan Dorantes, 22, the driver of the car who fled the scene, was arrested today on suspicion of manslaughter, felony hit-and-run, and child abuse, and it's unclear what his relationship is to the others who were in the vehicle with him. [Chronicle]
- The five-member San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to oppose the Port of Oakland's proposed name change of Oakland Airport to "San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport." [Bay Area News Group]
- Repaving work on a stretch of Highway 37 between Sonoma and Solano counties has been pushed back due to weather and will now take place the weekends of April 19 and April 26 (westbound lanes), and the weekends of May 3 and May 10 (eastbound lanes). [KPIX]
- And here's the full guest list for tonight's White House state dinner for , which includes Bay Area residents Tim Cook and Kristi Yamaguchi. [NYT]
Photo: Mike Ostrovsky