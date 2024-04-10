An individual was caught on security camera smashing the windows of the Masjid Al-Tawheed mosque on Sutter Street last week, and reportedly returned again Tuesday to harass the assembled congregants.

Today is Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the dawn-to-sunset fasting holy month of Ramadan. And Ramadan has been underway this year since March 10. But that holy month has been disrupted at the Masjid Al-Tawheed mosque at Sutter and Polk street this year, by a vandal who has reportedly twice either vandalized the mosque or harassed attendees, according to KTVU, and the suspect remains at large.

The image above is from security footage, and there is video of the vandal smashing the windows of the mosque with his skateboard posted to the Twitter/X account of Hala Hijazi, a member of the SF Human Rights Commission. The suspect is seen taking at least four cracks at the windows with his skateboard.

That footage is clearly dated Wednesday, April 3. According to KTVU, those windows are still boarded up as of this morning.

But according to Hijazi’s tweets, the same individual came back to cause more trouble Tuesday of this week. “On Tuesday 4/10 perpetrator went inside the mosque, smoked a cigarette, got into an altercation, & threatened congregants w/ violence,” Hijazi posted. “He said that he was going to come back.”

“Also written on the wall of the mosque: ‘You will burn in Hell,’ she added. “All this during Ramadan when the mosque is filled daily with families partaking in activities.”

KRON4 reports that his return Tuesday visit was at 11:44 am, and that police have been notified. That station adds that “The man drove off on northbound Van Ness Avenue,” and SFPD searched for but did not find him, and he remains at large.

If you have any information on these incidents, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Google Street View