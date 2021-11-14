- A beer bottle was chucked through a window at a San Francisco Mosque sometime Friday. Officials with the Islamic Center of San Francisco noted that the vandalism is an apparent act of hate; though a security camera recorded the act, the quality of the recording was too poor to be useful in identifying the suspect; donations are currently being accepted to pay for repairs and upgrade the institution’s security cameras. [KTVU]
- Bay Area parklets continue to exist under an umbrella of objectivity: Some people love 'em, other people hate 'em — but there's no denying the fact that they offered vital lifelines for small businesses during the worst of the pandemic. [KPIX]
- Heroic Sandwiches — the southern California eatery that's known for serving its "uber-popular" gourmet sandwiches — officially opened in Oakland yesterday. [Hoodline]
- Rent prices are still down some 20% in San Francisco from March of 2020, but the ads for affordable apartments have gotten increasingly dystopian as of late. [SFGate]
- Did you know that California is the only state in the country to allow "lane-splitting"? [KRON4]
- Don’t forget that SF's new North Beach eatery Hilda & Jesse is open on Mondays, giving you the chance to have a gourmet breakfast for dinner. [Hoodline]
- Although a tentative agreement was settled between 22 labor unions and Kaiser Permanente Saturday, employee strikes could still happen outside NorCal Kaiser hospitals Monday. [ABC7]
- Not-So-Fun Fact: The Mediterranean Sea is widely considered one of the most polluted bodies of ocean water in the world — with Turkey, alone, allowing around 144 metric tons of plastic to enter the sea every day. [Mongabay]
- Last night's S.N.L episode, hosted by Jonathan Majors, featured Ted Cruz's own conservative iteration of Sesame Street (which was chef's kiss) and Taylor Swift performing the ten-minute version of the fan-favorite song "All Too Well" (which was nostalgic and heartbreaking). [NYT]
Top Photo: Getty Images/bluejayphoto