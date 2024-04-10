- Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna has written to RFK Jr. running mate Nicole Shanahan telling her that RFK's third-party run will almost definitely benefit Trump. "While you may have fair disagreements on the Democratic Party's platform, it is clear that a second term for Trump would be disastrous for climate and undo the work of President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, the most significant action Congress has taken on clean energy and climate change in our nation's history," Khanna wrote. [KPIX]
- Video shows a whale off the coast of Pacifica swimming with a bunch of fishing gear and netting wrapped around its tail. [KPIX]
- A three-story Crunch Fitness on New Montgomery Street in downtown SF has closed after 30 years, saying it never fully recovered from the impacts of the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- Elon Musk saved billions in taxes by establishing the Musk Foundation a couple years ago, which, among other things, funds a small private school where five of the 14 students are his offspring, and the rest are kids of SpaceX execs. [Chronicle]
- The City of Lafayette officially adopted a land acknowledgement statement this week. [KPIX]
- More and more San Jose homeowners are building accessory dwelling units or "granny flats." [KPIX]
- Oakland native Zendaya talked with British Vogue about her "complicated feelings" regarding her early start in Hollywood, at age 14, and becoming the "breadwinner" for her family, with both of her parents being schoolteachers. [Vogue]
- At a state dinner for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House this evening, there will be an "elevated" California roll served, and Paul Simon will be performing. [New York Times]
Photo: Google Street View