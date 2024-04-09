- A person was killed Monday night trying to run across the 101 freeway near SFO. The pedestrian was struck by a sedan on southbound 101 at 10:11 pm, near the airport off-ramp. [KPIX]
- Some terrible person abandoned 15 cats and kittens outside Kaiser's San Leandro Medical Center on Monday. The San Leandro Police Department posted on Facebook that this is "not okay," and there are more humane ways to surrender pets. [Facebook]
- California's two senators, Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler, introduced a bill on Monday to rename a downtown SF post office after Dianne Feinstein. So, in addition to the International Terminal at SFO, we may soon be calling the 180 Steuart Street post office the Dianne Feinstein Post Office. [Chronicle]
- Just before a trial was about to begin, Tesla has settled a lawsuit with the family of 38-year-old Walter Huang, who died when his Tesla, in autopilot mode, crashed into a concrete barrier in Mountain View in 2018. [KTVU]
- The winner of the $1.3 billion PowerBall jackpot in Oregon has reportedly come forward to claim their prize. [Associated Press]