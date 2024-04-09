A 49-year-old SF deputy sheriff is currently in custody for what’s alleged to be a seven-month pattern of violence, stalking, and use of surveillance devices on his estranged partner.

News broke late Monday afternoon that a San Francisco deputy sheriff had been arrested on domestic violence and stalking charges, according to Bay City News. It’s unclear when 49-year-old deputy sheriff Jonathan Espiritu was in fact arrested, but Bay City News reports he was arraigned on Monday, and was “charged with multiple felonies related to allegations of domestic violence.”

Per a release from DA Brooke Jenkins’s office, Espiritu and the victim had an “on and off” dating relationship, which she tried to end. Espiritu allegedly strangled the victim in her home when she tried to break things off on August 14, 2023. He’s also alleged to have attacked her at her workplace on December 8 last year. Last month, he allegedly slapped her in her car “and then threatened to kill himself if she reported him to law enforcement,” according to Jenkins’s release. Then, last week, she says she found a tracking device had been placed on her vehicle.



Espiritu is charged with two counts of domestic violence, one count of assault likely to cause great bodily injury, two counts of false imprisonment, plus additional charges of stalking, domestic battery, dissuading a witness, unlawful use of an electronic tracking device, and obstruction of use of wireless device to summon assistance. He pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday.

“I would like to thank the survivor in this case for coming forward and reporting these crimes to law enforcement,” Jenkins said in the release. “My office will now do everything we can to ensure that there is accountability, and that justice is served.”

According to records, Espiritu is being held in Marin County Jail, though his next court date is at the SF Hall of Justice, on April 19 as KRON4 reports. That station adds that he has been detained and not granted bail, though Jenkins’s release indicates he could be afforded bail “at a future hearing.”

While Espiritu has been charged and arraigned, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

If you or someone you love is a domestic violence victim, you can call 9-1-1 in an emergency, and the National Domestic Violence Hotline offers additional support at (800) 799-7233.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist