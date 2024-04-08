- San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, which was seized and sold to JP Morgan Chase last June, will see most of its remaining branch locations close or convert to JP Morgan locations. JP Morgan Chase announced that effective May 24, the First Republic brand will cease to exist, and 15 out of 25 Bay Area locations will be closing for good. [Chronicle]
- A pedestrian was killed early this morning in a hit-and-run collision in East Oakland. The collision happened near 75th Avenue and San Leandro Street at 12:45 am Monday, and no information about the victim has been released. [KTVU]
- The Kimpton Alton Fisherman’s Wharf hotel, which just reopened during the pandemic after a significant remodel, has been surrendered to its lender in the latest such financial deal for an SF tourist hotel. The hotel, significantly, is home to New York Times and Michelin-lauded Filipino restaurant Abacá, though it's not clear whether the hotel or restaurant will change in any immediate way. [SF Business Times]
- The man, apparently in the midst of a mental health crisis, who barricaded himself inside a Parkmerced apartment this morning was taken into custody at 2:17 pm, following a seven-hour standoff. [KRON4]
- BART has autistic kids doing train announcements again for Autism Acceptance Month. [BART/X]
- The Oakland wire-service business owner caught up in a federal money laundering case, 51-year-old Felipe de Jesus Ornelas Mora, wrote a letter to the court calling his actions "the worst mistake of my life." [East Bay Times]
- The CHP says it has discovered a "chop shop" full of stolen vehicles in Santa Rosa, hidden inside an unlicensed vehicle repair shop. [KRON4]
- Members of the House January 6th Committee are preparing for what may happen if Trump takes office again and begins anew his affronts against the constitution, democracy, and the rule of law, including potentially trying to put them in jail. [Los Angeles Times]
Photo: Facade with logo at First Republic Bank in the San Francisco Bay Area, Walnut Creek, California, May, 2023. The bank was seized by the FDIC in May of 2023. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)