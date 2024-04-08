A big privacy problem has come to light at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital, as a patient logbook containing personal and medical information has disappeared and cannot be accounted for, and the hospital is conducting security reviews.

If you visited Zuckerberg SF General Hospital (ZSFG) between January 11, 2022 and December 12, 2023, you may have a serious privacy concern suddenly on your hands. KPIX reports that the hospital admitted on Friday that a patient logbook has disappeared, and yes that physical, paper logbook does contain protected patient information. The official announcement from SF General Hospital does not disclose how many patients’ data has been affected.

“On or about December 12, 2023, ZSFG staff became aware that the logbook was missing,” the hospital says in their announcement. “The logbook contained various types of protected health information obtained during an encounter at a ZSFG clinic between January 11, 2022 and December 12, 2023, including some or all of the following information: patient name, date of birth, gender, medical record number, date(s) seen at the clinic, date(s) of collection of specimens, reason(s) for specimen, results of specimen(s) and/or whether a result was received and additional patient health information.”

ZSFG does stress that only the paper logbook disappeared, there were no computerized or digital records compromised. But if you know anything about how identity theft works, name and date of birth are things one may not want in the wrong hands. Plus, of course, there is whatever medical information was contained in this logbook.

They also maintain that there’s “no evidence of misuse or unauthorized access to the logbook.” But folks, the fact is they cannot find it.

The hospital claims that any patients that were affected have been notified. As per law, the hospital has also notified the US Department of Health and Human Services, the US Office for Civil Rights, and the California Department of Public Health.

They also say they’re performing policy reviews and doing additional security training to ensure they don’t have another similar incident.

Do you feel you have reason to be worried? If so, Zuckerberg SF General Hospital says that “patients with questions about this matter can contact the Privacy Office toll-free number (855) 729-6040 and reference Case #406 in the message.”

Related: Woman's Body Found Outside S.F. General Hospital, Believed To Be Missing Patient [SFist]

Image: Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center via Yelp



