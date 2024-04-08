Hostage/crisis negotiators were on the scene at Parkmerced in San Francisco Monday morning, after a man barricaded himself inside an apartment after allegedly making threats.

The situation began around 6:30 am Monday, as KRON4 reports. Officers from Taraval Station responded to a call about an individual "breaking in and making threats" on the 400 block of Gonzalez Drive.

Video from the Citizen app showed police surrounding a building, and police tape cordoning off a large area.

Image via Citizen app

It is not clear as of this writing whether the situation has been resolved, over five hours since it began.

Police have said the situation is "fluid."

We'll update this post as we learn more.