An RV fire broke out around 2:30 am Monday morning on Newhall Street in the Bayview District, and quickly spread to an adjacent warehouse. The fire was extinguished within a half-hour, but the RV is obviously totaled.

About two blocks from the intersection of Third Street and Evans Avenue, SFGate reports there was an early Monday morning RV fire at Newhall Street and Galvez Avenue. The fire did spread to a warehouse next to where the RV was parked, but SF Fire Department personnel were able to extinguish the blaze before it did significant damage to the warehouse.

UPDATE 1-ALARM FIRE 500 BLOCK NEWHALL SF CA#yoursffd responded to a reported outside car fire at 02:42 HRS near 595 Newhall Street. This RV fire quickly extended to a warehouse. Crews were able to extinguish the RV fire as simultaneously forcing entry to the warehouse to… https://t.co/XrWsxXWvc2 pic.twitter.com/K74lz2Dj71 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 8, 2024

According to the SFFD tweet above, fire crews "responded to a reported outside car fire at 02:42 [am] near 595 Newhall Street. This RV fire quickly extended to a warehouse.”

That warehouse seems to have been part of Advance Auto Care, which is the listed occupant for 595 Newhall Street. The fire department said they had the blaze “Under control by 3:15” am.

And apparently the SF Fire Department now does videos of their fire calls, set to music? That’s what we get in this Instagram post, which has footage of firefighters putting the fire out.

We can wisecrack about that this time, as there were apparently no injuries from the blaze. The SF Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still “under investigation.”

Image: @SFFDPIO via Twitter