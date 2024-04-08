Get your freak on when Missy Elliott comes to the Oakland Arena in July with Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland, as tickets go on sale this week for Misdemeanor’s first tour in 20 years.

It’s stunning to learn that four-time Grammy winner Missy Elliott has never headlined a tour. She toured on the Lilith Fair (remember that?) in 1998, and after the success of the smash hits “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It,” she co-headlined with Beyonce and Alicia Keys in 2004, and with Kelis and Talib Kweli on a second 2004 tour before stepping back from performing.

She also opened for Janet Jackson’s tour in 2015, the same year she appeared onstage for Katy Perry’s Super Bowl halftime show. Last year, she became the first Black female rapper inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

But the Chronicle picks up today’s news that Missy Elliott is headlining a tour this summer with Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland, and the “Out of This World” tour comes to the Oakland Arena on July 9. (Note: The tour announcement video below contains some mild profanity, though it is pretty funny.)

🚨”OUT OF THIS WORLD”TOUR

across NORTH AMERICA!!!! With my fam @ciara @BustaRhymes & my bro @timbaland The Spaceship will be Landing at an ARENA NEAR YOU🫵🏾

RUN 4 COVER!🛸👽🚀🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾🔥🔥🔥

PRE SALE starts this THURSDAY 10 am Local time https://t.co/VKk4wJUHCy pic.twitter.com/hBkkLeKsni — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 8, 2024



The Chronicle explains that there’s a “Live Nation presale,” which requires a Live Nation membership, this Thursday, April 11 at 10 am PT with the resale code RIFF. The general ticket sale is Friday, April 12 at 10 am PT on Ticketmaster.

Screenshot: Joe Kukura, SFist

And I guess we’re just resigned to accept that there are big corporate tie-ins to all the popular tours these days. Admittedly, I’m a Verizon customer, and I was sent the above push alert at 1 pm Monday, informing me of a “Verizon Up” presale for this tour that will begin Tuesday morning.

"This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone 'firsts,'" Elliott said in a statement picked up by Variety. "Being the FIRST female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour. Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family!"

Elliott has been on something of a hiatus in recent years, but played a small, one-off show last year at San Bernardino's Yaamava’ Theater, a clip of which is seen above (again, mild profanity). Variety ranked that show as one of the best concerts of 2023, even though Elliott’s set was barely an hour long. That may have been a sneak preview of this tour, which starts July 4 in Vancouver, rolls through Oakland July 9, and covers 24 cities overall.

Image: ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 12: Missy Elliott performs onstage during the Strength of a Woman's MJB “Celebrating Hip Hop 50” Concert in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)