- A large hospital in the North Bay has reinstated its temporary mask mandate after a COVID outbreak. Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, which employs around 3,500 healthcare workers, found over a dozen COVID cases among patients and staff this week. [Chronicle]
- Though still short of pre-pandemic levels, BART had one of its highest ridership days in many months on Wednesday, with over 174,000 riders. Ridership was likely high Thursday as well, with 4/20 and the Warriors and Giants games. [Rebecca Saltzman/Twitter]
- One person was injured after an oven caught fire inside an RV in the Bayview early Friday. [Chronicle]
- Romo Zúñiga, a 16-year-old junior at Tomales High School in Marin, was killed in an apparent DUI crash on Highway 1 on Saturday. [Bay Area News Group]
- The BART employee accused of an on-duty hit-and-run in South San Francisco that left one person dead made a court appearance Thursday but did not enter a plea. [NBC Bay Area]
- 23-year-old Emmanuel Padilla Maciel, a suspect in the December 2019 killing of 20-year-old John Creech Jr. in Hayward, was apprehended trying trying to reenter the U.S. at the Mexican border, and he's now been charged with murder in Alameda County. [East Bay Times]
- A video about a car break-in at the California Street Whole Foods in SF, in which a group of Indonesian tourists were victims, has gone viral in Indonesia, adding to the narrative about rampant crime in SF. [ABC 7]
- Republican radio host Larry Elder, who put up a challenge to Gavin Newsom in that failed recall attempt two years ago, just announced he's running for president in 2024. [Chronicle]
Photo: Roxana Crusemire