- There was a small celebration for the 154th anniversary of the opening of Golden Gate Park on Thursday, complete with birthday cake. [Bay City News]
- Police in Fremont arrested a 36-year-old man for a series of arson fires in both Fremont and Newark earlier this week. [KRON4]
- Apple laid off 614 workers in Santa Clara last week, with layoffs effective at the end of May, marking the first wave of post-pandemic layoffs for the company. [KRON4]
- Video footage shows a porch pirate in Sacramento disguising themselves as a trash bag in order to steal a package from outside a victim's front door. [SFGate]
- There was a 4.7M earthquake in New York City and the surrounding area this morning. [CBS News]
- Police in Charlotte, North Carolina say that actress Angie Harmon's dog did, in fact, bite the Instacart driver who is accused of fatally shooting the dog. [TMZ]
- After mostly staying out of the public eye for the past couple of years, Melania Trump has agreed to appear at an event for the Log Cabin Republicans later this month. [New York Times]
- The 99 Cents Only store chain has announced plans to shut down all of its 371 stores across California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. [KRON4]
Photo: Wikimedia