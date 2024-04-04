- The current rainstorms are expected to continue through tonight and into early Friday afternoon, but hail fell for a couple minutes around noon in a few parts of San Francisco. Even the Golden Gate Park’s 154th birthday Thursday was interrupted by hail, and Mayor Breed and the Ranger Dave mascot got hailed on. [@RecParkSF via Twitter]
- A highly detailed, gold-painted proscenium arch that used to frame the original movie screen at the Castro Theatre was uncovered by the theater’s restoration team. The arch was covered over by a wall when the theater converted to wide-screen in the 1950s. [SF Standard]
- The union representing Oakland Coliseum workers spoke out against the A’s move to Sacramento for the next three years, calling the move “shameful.” Hundreds of the UNITE HERE Local 2’s members who are Coliseum food and beverage workers will lose their jobs, the majority of them African-American. [KRON4]
- A documentary about the 2022 killing of Alexis Gabe will air on Discovery Channel later this month, and Gabe’s family says they hope it raises awareness about their accusation that the murderer’s mother may have helped him cover his tracks. [NBC Bay Area]
- SF Standard editor-in-chief Julie Makinen is stepping down, as her mother is currently in hospice. [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- Stanford University named Jonathan Levin their new president, and he’ll start effective August 1. [Chronicle]
Image: Educational-Title761 via Reddit