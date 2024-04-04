- Three people were wounded in two shootings that happened 10 minutes apart on Wednesday night in East Oakland. All the victims were listed in stable condition as of Thursday. [East Bay Times]
- Automated speed-detecting cameras are coming to SF streets sooner than expected. The Board of Supervisors voted to expedite the rollout. [SFGate]
- Chronicle critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan asks "What happened" to Tosca Cafe, after its brief moment as one of the best restaurants in the country. She notes that while the food is uneven and it's a magnet for bachelorette parties these days, it's "still a great bar." [Chronicle]
- There is about a 30% chance of thunderstorms around the Bay today, amid this latest weather system. [KPIX]
- Expect traffic on the lower (eastbound) deck of the Richmond Bridge the next few nights with two lanes closed from 7 pm to 5 am for maintenance work. [KRON4]
- A San Anselmo man has filed a lawsuit against the Central Marin Police Authority for an incident in which 911 was called, police arrived at the man's girlfriend's apartment, and ended up tasing him while forcibly trying to restrain him, all while he was suffering a grand mal seizure. [KRON4]
- World Central Kitchen founder Chef José Andrés has spoken out about the Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers for his organization, saying, "This it seems is a war against humanity itself. And you can never win that war." [Reuters]
Photo: SIGNOFZODIAC/Unsplash