- San Francisco’s Buchanan Street Mall Project in the Western Addition neighborhood received an $8.1 million federal grant, Mayor London Breed said Friday. The project will renovate three blocks of the mall, adding amenities like a performance stage, seating areas, playgrounds, exercise areas, and a multi-sports court. [Twitter]
- Speaking of London Breed, she’s scheduled to travel to China in mid-April for an official visit to promote tourism in San Francisco and enhance sister city relations with Shanghai. One key focus of the trip is apparently bringing pandas to San Francisco. [Standard]
- The new navy vessel named after former SF mayor Harvey Milk made its maiden voyage Thursday, traveling from the San Diego shipyard it was built in to the San Francisco Bay. It docked at Pier 30/32 in the port on its way to its homeport in Norfolk, Virginia. [EBAR]
- At the ceremony to welcome the ship Friday morning, attended by U.S. House Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Breed, and other officials, Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a rally, with some protestors even chaining themselves to the gangway of the ship. The Arab Resource and Organizing Center and other groups who organized the protest alleged that the ship was destined for Gaza to support Israel's military efforts. [KPIX]
- The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin counties on Friday afternoon until 4:15 p.m. due to excessive rainfall, warning of potential urban and small stream flooding. [Chronicle]
- A suspect sought in the February stabbing of a woman at a Washington state park was arrested in SF on Friday, where he was reportedly trying to leave the country. [KIRO]
Feature image of the new USNS Harvey Milk during a ship-naming ceremony on August 16, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.