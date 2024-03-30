- Two people are injured after a three-alarm fire in San Francisco's Mission District in the early hours of Saturday morning. Firefighters believe that the fire started in a vehicle and then spread to a residence. [ABC7]
- The New York Times’ SF bureau chief and former Chron columnist Heather Knight profiled tech investor and noted X user Garry Tan. [NYT]
- Leonardo Dicaprio has been filming a new movie in Northern California, and even though the movie’s title hasn’t been announced yet, there’s a release date. [SFGATE]
- Measles cases are on the rise in the US, and Bay Area health officials are urging everyone to make sure they’re vaccinated. [ABC7]
- One person died after being ejected from their vehicle after a solo car crash in the Diamond Heights neighborhood Saturday morning. [KRON4]
- An East Bay woman who bought a lot in Hawaii was surprised to find that a construction company had built a house on her property — and she’s now being sued. [KNTV]
Feature image via Unsplash/Timo Strohmann.